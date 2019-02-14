TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
39° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Nassau boys and girls track state qualifier results

Results from the qualifying event held at St. Anthony's.

Carley Woelfel of South Side wins the girls

Carley Woelfel of South Side wins the girls 3,000-meter run during the Nassau track and field state qualifier meet at St. Anthony's on Thursday. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Girls results

55: Miller, Valley Stream Central, 7.17. Obichere, Valley Stream South, 7.32. McGowan, Island Trees, 7.50.

55H: Obichere, Valley Stream South, 8.09. Nelson, Valley Stream Central, 8.37. Fuller, Uniondale, 8.42.

300: Yarbrou, Freeport, 40.28. Daniels, Valley Stream North, 42.05. Middleton, Valley Stream Central, 42.78,.

600: Martin, Valley Stream South, 1:33.56. Stasich, Massapequa, 1:36.29. Newton, Hempstead, 1:38.94.

1000: Caamano, Manhasset, 3:01.66. Schneider, North Shore, 3:02.92. Martin, Valley Stream South, 3:04.61.

1500: Iio, Syosset, 4:52.64. Setton, Jericho, 4:53.16. Duca, South Side, 4:55.58.

1500 Walk: Wakely, Massapequa, 7:31.39. Gekhman, Calhoun, 7:57.52. Stealey, Massapequa, 7:59.08.

3000: Woelfel, South Side, 10:36.26. Rosencrans, North Shore, 10:43.07. Tucci, Mepham, 10.46.03.

4x2: Uniondale, 1:46.67. Valley Stream Central, 1:47.13. Elmont, 1:47.53.

4x4: Freeport, 4:02.93. Valley Stream South, 4:04.74. Manhasset, 4:09.34.

4x8: East Meadow, 9:43.17. Massapequa, 9:54.05. Oceanside, 9:58.29.

HJ: Rodriguez, South Side, 5-6. Wilson, Hewlett, J5-6. Fuller, 5-4.

LJ: Armand, Westbury, 18-4.50. Omokeni, Freeport, 17-9. Cialone, Locust Valley, 17-8.25.

TJ: Armand, Westbury, 39-11.75. Smith, Valley Stream South, 38-1. Nicholas, Farmingdale, 36-11.75.

SP: Glasco, Roslyn, 39-3. Charles, Valley Stream North, 38-6. Ragazzi, Hewlett, 36-9.25.

PV: Blumenste, Hewlett, 9-0. Hatziioanno, Syosset, J9-0. Romano, Syosset, 8-6.

WT: Ragazzini, Hewlett, 51-2.75. Glasco, Roslyn, 42-7.75. Charles, Valley Stream North, 39-9.75.

Boys results

55: Williams, Uniondale, 6.66. Macchio, Mepham, 6.68. Lescouflair, Freeport, 6.72.

55H: Barrett, Uniondale, 7.86. Francis, Hewlett, 8.05. Zaia, Massapequa, 8.12.

300: Maynor-Mende, Freeport, 35.83. Gamarra, Oceanside, 36.38. Teachey, Malverne, 36.53.

600: O’Brien Smith, Freeport, 1:23.15. Miller, Uniondale, 1:23.23. Allen, Uniondale, 1:23.49.

1000: Weber, MacArthur, 2:37.93. Cicilia, Valley Stream North, 2:39.42. Courts, Manhasset, 2:40.25.

1600: Rosencrans, North Shore, 4:32.35. Villafuerte, East Meadow, 4:34.20. Marrone, Valley Stream North, 4:35.78.

3200: Linzer, Seaford, 9:35.27. Buford, North Shore, 9:51.78. Rosencrans, North Shore, 9:53.19.

4x2: Freeport, 1:32.26. Westbury, 1:33.21. Uniondale, 1:33.92.

4x4: Uniondale, 3:29.06. Elmont, 3:32.80. Massapequa, 3:37.46.

4x8: Syosset, 8:15.27. Manhasset, 8:15.52. Port Washington, 8:33.36.

HJ: Hanson, Uniondale, 6-4. Condenzio, Calhoun, J6-4. Miata, Lynbrook, 5-10.

LJ: Grant, Manhasset, 21-9.25. Grizzle, Uniondale, 21-4.50. Allen, Westbury, 21-2.50.

TJ: Hanson, Uniondale, 48-50. Grant, Manhasset, 47-3.50. Allen, Westbury, 44-6.25.

SP: Mull, Oceanside, 46-9.25. Kessler, Great Neck South, 45-11.25. Staunton, East Meadow, 44-4.75.

PV: Bianco, Massapequa, 14-0. Love, East Meadow, 13-0. Cizmarik, Manhasset, 12-0.

WT: Wilks, Farmingdale, 60-3. Rosmarin, Massapequa, 59-4.50. Zamroz, Island Trees, 54-4.75.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Stephanie Carta of Port Washington competes in the Nassau gymnastics team championships
Knox's Jaden DeJesus goes from outside during the PSAA final: Knox vs. Evangel Christian
Malik Barrett of Uniondale wins the 55 Meter Nassau track and field state qualifiers
Rhiannon Dugre of St. John the Baptist rolls CHSAA individual bowling championships
Heidi Baldinger of Massapequa is happy with her Nassau gymnastics state qualifiers
Ward Melville's Regan St. Claire (right) and Great LI fencing championships