Nassau boys and girls track state qualifier results
Results from the qualifying event held at St. Anthony's.
Girls results
55: Miller, Valley Stream Central, 7.17. Obichere, Valley Stream South, 7.32. McGowan, Island Trees, 7.50.
55H: Obichere, Valley Stream South, 8.09. Nelson, Valley Stream Central, 8.37. Fuller, Uniondale, 8.42.
300: Yarbrou, Freeport, 40.28. Daniels, Valley Stream North, 42.05. Middleton, Valley Stream Central, 42.78,.
600: Martin, Valley Stream South, 1:33.56. Stasich, Massapequa, 1:36.29. Newton, Hempstead, 1:38.94.
1000: Caamano, Manhasset, 3:01.66. Schneider, North Shore, 3:02.92. Martin, Valley Stream South, 3:04.61.
1500: Iio, Syosset, 4:52.64. Setton, Jericho, 4:53.16. Duca, South Side, 4:55.58.
1500 Walk: Wakely, Massapequa, 7:31.39. Gekhman, Calhoun, 7:57.52. Stealey, Massapequa, 7:59.08.
3000: Woelfel, South Side, 10:36.26. Rosencrans, North Shore, 10:43.07. Tucci, Mepham, 10.46.03.
4x2: Uniondale, 1:46.67. Valley Stream Central, 1:47.13. Elmont, 1:47.53.
4x4: Freeport, 4:02.93. Valley Stream South, 4:04.74. Manhasset, 4:09.34.
4x8: East Meadow, 9:43.17. Massapequa, 9:54.05. Oceanside, 9:58.29.
HJ: Rodriguez, South Side, 5-6. Wilson, Hewlett, J5-6. Fuller, 5-4.
LJ: Armand, Westbury, 18-4.50. Omokeni, Freeport, 17-9. Cialone, Locust Valley, 17-8.25.
TJ: Armand, Westbury, 39-11.75. Smith, Valley Stream South, 38-1. Nicholas, Farmingdale, 36-11.75.
SP: Glasco, Roslyn, 39-3. Charles, Valley Stream North, 38-6. Ragazzi, Hewlett, 36-9.25.
PV: Blumenste, Hewlett, 9-0. Hatziioanno, Syosset, J9-0. Romano, Syosset, 8-6.
WT: Ragazzini, Hewlett, 51-2.75. Glasco, Roslyn, 42-7.75. Charles, Valley Stream North, 39-9.75.
Boys results
55: Williams, Uniondale, 6.66. Macchio, Mepham, 6.68. Lescouflair, Freeport, 6.72.
55H: Barrett, Uniondale, 7.86. Francis, Hewlett, 8.05. Zaia, Massapequa, 8.12.
300: Maynor-Mende, Freeport, 35.83. Gamarra, Oceanside, 36.38. Teachey, Malverne, 36.53.
600: O’Brien Smith, Freeport, 1:23.15. Miller, Uniondale, 1:23.23. Allen, Uniondale, 1:23.49.
1000: Weber, MacArthur, 2:37.93. Cicilia, Valley Stream North, 2:39.42. Courts, Manhasset, 2:40.25.
1600: Rosencrans, North Shore, 4:32.35. Villafuerte, East Meadow, 4:34.20. Marrone, Valley Stream North, 4:35.78.
3200: Linzer, Seaford, 9:35.27. Buford, North Shore, 9:51.78. Rosencrans, North Shore, 9:53.19.
4x2: Freeport, 1:32.26. Westbury, 1:33.21. Uniondale, 1:33.92.
4x4: Uniondale, 3:29.06. Elmont, 3:32.80. Massapequa, 3:37.46.
4x8: Syosset, 8:15.27. Manhasset, 8:15.52. Port Washington, 8:33.36.
HJ: Hanson, Uniondale, 6-4. Condenzio, Calhoun, J6-4. Miata, Lynbrook, 5-10.
LJ: Grant, Manhasset, 21-9.25. Grizzle, Uniondale, 21-4.50. Allen, Westbury, 21-2.50.
TJ: Hanson, Uniondale, 48-50. Grant, Manhasset, 47-3.50. Allen, Westbury, 44-6.25.
SP: Mull, Oceanside, 46-9.25. Kessler, Great Neck South, 45-11.25. Staunton, East Meadow, 44-4.75.
PV: Bianco, Massapequa, 14-0. Love, East Meadow, 13-0. Cizmarik, Manhasset, 12-0.
WT: Wilks, Farmingdale, 60-3. Rosmarin, Massapequa, 59-4.50. Zamroz, Island Trees, 54-4.75.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.