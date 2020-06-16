New Balance Outdoor Nationals, the yearly track and field meet that pits the nation’s best high school athletes against each other and often features a strong Long Island contingent, will not be held this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, assistant meet director Paul Limmer told Newsday Monday night.

An official announcement is expected later this week from the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation, which puts on the meet, Limmer said

The meet would have taken place from July 30- Aug. 2 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Limmer said. The meet originally was scheduled for this weekend in North Carolina.

“In the interest of public safety and the interest of athlete safety, we decided that we would not hold this event,” Limmer said. “Unfortunately, that leaves thousands of kids wishing to put one more race on the track.”

The nine-member NSAF board, after weeks of deliberations, voted unanimously to scrape plans for the meet Monday night, Limmer said.

Limmer said that a key sticking point was the desire by health officials for all athletes to be tested for COVID-19 within seven days of participation, a number that would have been difficult to achieve.

“It was very, very difficult,” Limmer said. “But, then when we heard the report from our medical team tonight, what it would entail, and the fact that they could only do 200 tests per day in Sioux Falls, that just about [sealed it].”

Because the meet is not sanctioned by the New York State Public School Athletic Association, the cancellation of spring sports has no bearing on whether or not athletes can compete. Schools do not pay entry fees or provide uniforms for the event, according to Limmer.

New Balance Indoor Nationals, which was scheduled to be held at the Armory in Manhattan in March, was cancelled due to similar concerns.