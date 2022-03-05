TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Kate Del Gandio of Mt. Sinai won her
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

New York State indoor track and field championships

Print

Scenes from the New York State indoor track and field championships on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

MORE PHOTOS

Plainedge poses for a team picture after their Photos: Nassau Class A girls hoops final Longwoods Giselle Harris drives the ball ahed of Photos: Suffolk Class AA girls hoops final South Side-Lynbrook's Nicholas Rhodes swims in a preliminary Photos: NY State swimming and diving championships Southampton guard LeBron Napier shoots to score a Photos: Suffolk small schools boys basketball final The Locust Valley Falcons girls basketball team poses Photos: Nassau small schools girls hoops final Manu Alford #0 of Holy Trinity shoots a Photos: CHSAA Class AA boys hoops final Nets forward Joe Harris dribbles the ball against Photos: CHSAA Class AA girls hoops final Emma Murphy of Our Lady of Mercy (11) Photos: CHSAA state Class A girls hoops qualifier Friends Academy is the Nassau Class B boys Photos: Nassau Class B boys hoops final Port Jeff forward Annie Maier attempts the three Photos: Suffolk small schools girls hoops final Locust Valley wins the Nassau Class B girls Photos: Nassau Class B girls hoops final Gio Grey of Valley Stream North (1) looks Photos: Garden City vs. VSN boys hoops Liam Buckley of Manhasset and Robert Pericolosi of Photos: Manhasset vs. South Side boys hoops Deer Park forward Chance Nelson converts the pass Photos: Suffolk Class A boys hoops final Pierson forward Charlie Culver drives the lane for Photos: Suffolk Class BCD boys hoops final Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana hugs his coach and Top high school sports photos: February 2022 Eastport-South Manor's Stephen Lukas wrestles Washingtonville's Andrew Marchese Photos: Day 2 at the NY state wrestling tournament Cold Spring Harbor, senior, 145 pounds (Div. II) Meet LI's 2022 state wrestling champions Chaminade's Malachy Kelly (24) looks to get around Photos: Chaminade vs. St. John the Baptist boys hoops Sacred Heart guard Bridget Thieke looks to dribble Photos: Sacred Heart vs. Our Lady of Mercy girls hoops St. Mary's forward Taryn Barbot hits the layup Photos: St. Mary's vs. St. Anthony's girls hoops Brentwood #14 John Phelps and Hills East #2 Photos: Hills East vs. Brentwood boys hoops West Babylon's Lacey Downey (10) and Emma Bloshmi Photos: Suffolk Class A girls hoops final Port Jefferson's Lola Idir (35) looks to get Photos: Suffolk Class BCD girls hoops final
Didn’t find what you were looking for?