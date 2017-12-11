Five boys track athletes to watch for 2017-18

Christopher Borzor, Uniondale, Sr. — One of the top sprinters on Long Island. He won the 300 meters and the long jump at the North Shore High School Season Opener on Dec. 1 at the Armory in Manhattan.

Aidan Caggiano, Manhasset, Sr. — After a very impressive cross country season, Caggiano is the fastest returning finisher from the 3,200 at the state championships last season.

Mason Gatewood, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — A distance powerhouse, Newsday’s cross country runner of year is coming off a fall that saw him win the state Federation championship and earn a berth to the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championship.

Brandon James, Valley Stream North, Sr. — James is the third highest returning finisher in the long jump at the state championships last season.

Herron Maurisseau-O’Neal, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — He is the top sprinter in the CHSSA and just missed the 55 finals at the state championships last season.