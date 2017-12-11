TODAY'S PAPER
Five boys track athletes to watch for 2017-18

Newsday's Jordan Lauterbach lists five boys track athletes to keep an eye on this winter.

Uniondale's Christopher Borzor running outdoor track on June

Uniondale's Christopher Borzor running outdoor track on June 3, 2016. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Christopher Borzor, Uniondale, Sr. — One of the top sprinters on Long Island. He won the 300 meters and the long jump at the North Shore High School Season Opener on Dec. 1 at the Armory in Manhattan.

Aidan Caggiano, Manhasset, Sr. — After a very impressive cross country season, Caggiano is the fastest returning finisher from the 3,200 at the state championships last season.

Mason Gatewood, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — A distance powerhouse, Newsday’s cross country runner of year is coming off a fall that saw him win the state Federation championship and earn a berth to the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championship.

Brandon James, Valley Stream North, Sr. — James is the third highest returning finisher in the long jump at the state championships last season.

Herron Maurisseau-O’Neal, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — He is the top sprinter in the CHSSA and just missed the 55 finals at the state championships last season.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

