Malachi Beckett, Roslyn, Sr. — Beckett cleared 6 feet, 2 inches at last season’s Nassau state qualifier and is the top returner in the high jump.

Blake Buscemi, Miller Place, Sr. — He is the top returner from the Suffolk Small School championships in the 1,600 meters, running a 4:31.74 last February.

Tristan Degen, Oceanside, Sr. — Degen is the top returner from the Nassau state qualifier in the 1,000, running 2:41.38 last February in a race that featured four runners at the tape.

Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale, Sr. — Diaz is consistently one of the top distance runners in Nassau. He is the defending Nassau Class A champion in the 3,200 (9:36.61).

Robert Doherty, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — Doherty finished second in the 600 in 1:23.69 at last season’s CHSAA Intersectionals.

Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Jr. — Ehlers is the defending Suffolk Small School 3,200 champion. He ran 9:37.28 last February.

Isaiah James, Huntington, Sr. — He placed third in one of the closest races of championship season last year, coming within a second of the winner and running 1:24.92 in the 600 at the Suffolk Large School championships.

Ryan John, Valley Stream North, Jr. — John is the defending Nassau Class C champion in the long jump (21-10.5), triple jump (43-7.75), and high jump (6-2).

Anthony Joseph, Huntington, Sr. — Joseph is the defending Suffolk Large School long jump champion, flying 22 feet last February.

C.J Kiviat, Huntington, Sr. — Kiviat ran a 1:22.05 in the 600 at the state championships last year and is the third-fastest returner.

Jarvis Kuunifaa, Westbury, Sr. — Kuunifaa ran anchor on Westbury’s state championship 4 x 200 relay team.

Andre Leslie, Farmingdale, Sr. — Leslie is the defending state public school champion in the 55, running a 6.39 last March.

Martine MacDonald, Hauppauge, Sr. — MacDonald is the top returner from the long jump at the Suffolk Small School championships, flying 20-9.5 at that meet last season.

Jaden Mason, Freeport, Sr. — He placed second in the 55 at last season’s Nassau state qualifier, running a 6.62.

Tyriek Mays-McKoy, Huntington, Jr. — He ran leadoff on Huntington’s state championship 4 x 400 relay team.

Alexander Mejia, Garden City, Sr. — Mejia is the defending Nassau Class B 600 champion. He ran a 1:23.59 last February.

Kailer Morival, Deer Park, Sr. — He is the third-fastest returner in the state in the 300. He ran a 35.74 last March.

Christian Quinn, Freeport, Sr. — He is the defending state long jump champion, flying 22-11 last March.

Evan Rosen, Syosset, Sr. — He is the top returner from the Nassau Class A championships in both the weight throw and shot put.

Travis Roux, Northport, Sr. — He is the top returner from the weight throw at the Suffolk state qualifier. He threw 61-2 ½ last February.

Fernando Sanchez, St. John the Baptist, Sr. — He placed third in the 600 (1:21.16) at the state championships last March.

Nick Scheiner, Longwood, Sr. — He’s the fastest returner from the 1,000 at the Suffolk Large School championships. He ran 2:36.24 last February.

Michael Silveri, Eastport-South Manor, Sr. — One of the top distance runners on Long Island. He was second in the 3,200 in 9:38.97 at the Suffolk Small School championships last February.

Eddy Vu, Floyd, Jr. — Vu is the top returner from the 55 at the Suffolk Large School championships, where he ran 6.64.

Blake Wehr, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr. — He is the top returner in the high jump from the Suffolk Small School championships, clearing 6-2.