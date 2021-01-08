TODAY'S PAPER
Track

Newsday's top 25 boys winter track athletes to watch

Farmingdale's Andre Leslie wins the 55 Meter Dash
Isaiah James of the Huntington boys track team
Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton Beach runs to the
Robert Doherty of St. Anthony's legs out a
Blake Buscemi of Miller Place competes in the

Boys track players to watch in 2021

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1


Malachi Beckett, Roslyn, Sr. Beckett cleared 6 feet, 2 inches at last season’s Nassau state qualifier and is the top returner in the high jump.

Blake Buscemi, Miller Place, Sr. — He is the top returner from the Suffolk Small School championships in the 1,600 meters, running a 4:31.74 last February.

Tristan Degen, Oceanside, Sr. Degen is the top returner from the Nassau state qualifier in the 1,000, running 2:41.38 last February in a race that featured four runners at the tape.

Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale, Sr. Diaz is consistently one of the top distance runners in Nassau. He is the defending Nassau Class A champion in the 3,200 (9:36.61).

Robert Doherty, St. Anthony’s, Sr. Doherty finished second in the 600 in 1:23.69 at last season’s CHSAA Intersectionals.

Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Jr. Ehlers is the defending Suffolk Small School 3,200 champion. He ran 9:37.28 last February.

Isaiah James, Huntington, Sr. He placed third in one of the closest races of championship season last year, coming within a second of the winner and running 1:24.92 in the 600 at the Suffolk Large School championships.

Ryan John, Valley Stream North, Jr. John is the defending Nassau Class C champion in the long jump (21-10.5), triple jump (43-7.75), and high jump (6-2).

Anthony Joseph, Huntington, Sr. Joseph is the defending Suffolk Large School long jump champion, flying 22 feet last February.

C.J Kiviat, Huntington, Sr. — Kiviat ran a 1:22.05 in the 600 at the state championships last year and is the third-fastest returner.

Jarvis Kuunifaa, Westbury, Sr. Kuunifaa ran anchor on Westbury’s state championship 4 x 200 relay team.

Andre Leslie, Farmingdale, Sr. Leslie is the defending state public school champion in the 55, running a 6.39 last March.

Martine MacDonald, Hauppauge, Sr. — MacDonald is the top returner from the long jump at the Suffolk Small School championships, flying 20-9.5 at that meet last season.

Jaden Mason, Freeport, Sr. He placed second in the 55 at last season’s Nassau state qualifier, running a 6.62.

Tyriek Mays-McKoy, Huntington, Jr. — He ran leadoff on Huntington’s state championship 4 x 400 relay team.

Alexander Mejia, Garden City, Sr. Mejia is the defending Nassau Class B 600 champion. He ran a 1:23.59 last February.

Kailer Morival, Deer Park, Sr. — He is the third-fastest returner in the state in the 300. He ran a 35.74 last March.

Christian Quinn, Freeport, Sr. He is the defending state long jump champion, flying 22-11 last March.  

Evan Rosen, Syosset, Sr. He is the top returner from the Nassau Class A championships in both the weight throw and shot put.

Travis Roux, Northport, Sr. — He is the top returner from the weight throw at the Suffolk state qualifier. He threw 61-2 ½ last February.

Fernando Sanchez, St. John the Baptist, Sr. He placed third in the 600 (1:21.16) at the state championships last March.

Nick Scheiner, Longwood, Sr. He’s the fastest returner from the 1,000 at the Suffolk Large School championships. He ran 2:36.24 last February.

Michael Silveri, Eastport-South Manor, Sr. One of the top distance runners on Long Island. He was second in the 3,200 in 9:38.97 at the Suffolk Small School championships last February.

Eddy Vu, Floyd, Jr. — Vu is the top returner from the 55 at the Suffolk Large School championships, where he ran 6.64.

Blake Wehr, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr. He is the top returner in the high jump from the Suffolk Small School championships, clearing 6-2.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

