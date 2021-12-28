A look at the top 25 boys track and field athletes this winter, in alphabetical order.

1. Ryan Antwi, Central Islip, Jr.

He won the triple jump, going 45 feet, 6¾ inches at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

2. Amokrane Aouchiche, Mepham, Sr.

He was one of the top cross country runners on Long Island this fall, winning the Nassau Class I championship in 16:16.42.

3. Charles Bosworth, Port Washington, Sr.

He cleared 5-8 and placed second in the high jump at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

4. Josiah Brown, Holy Trinity, So.

He is the fastest returner in the CHSAA in the 55 meters, where he ran 6.64 last winter.

5. Quincy Chery, Huntington Sr.

He won the 400 hurdles in 56.22 at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

6. Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Sr.

The best distance runner on Long Island. He placed second in Class B at the public school cross country championships and was named Newsday’s Runner of the Year this fall.

7. George Franks, Mount Sinai, Sr.

He ran 35.04 in the 300 last winter, the fastest time in Suffolk. Franks also jumped 43 feet, one inch in the triple jump, the top mark in Suffolk, according to milesplit.com.

8. Colin Funk, Port Washington, Sr.

He was named Newsday’s Nassau Runner of the Year after an impressive postseason this fall. Funk was the Nassau Class A cross country champion.

9. Liam Going, Chaminade, Sr.

He placed third in the 1,000 in 2:38.63 at the CHSAA intersectionals last winter.

10. Max Haynia, Westhampton, Jr.

He’s coming off a fantastic cross country season this fall and won the 3,200 in 9:29.87 at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

11. Ryan John, Valley Stream North, Sr.

He’s the best jumper on Long Island, and won the high jump, long jump, and triple jump at the Nassau Class AA outdoor championships last spring.

12. Alex Kasper, Jericho, Sr.

He won the 1,600 in 4:33.56 at the Nassau Class AA outdoor championships last spring and won the Nassau Class II cross country championships in 16:38.04.

13. Parker Kim, Syosset, Jr.

Tossed the weight 53 feet, five inches last winter, the farthest throw in Nassau, according to milesplit.com.

14. Nicholas Lourenco, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

The best pole vaulter on Long Island. He cleared 15 feet to win at the CHSAA intersectionals last winter.

15. Anthony Munro, Seaford, Sr.

He ran an 8.06 in the 55 hurdles last winter, the fastest time in Nassau, according to milesplit.com.

16. Aidan Neilson, Deer Park, Sr.

He placed 20th at the state Federation cross country championships this fall and placed third in the 1,600 at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

17. Jordon Quinn, Freeport, So.

He’s already run 8.16 in the 55 hurdles this season.

18. Hunter Rindos, Islip, Sr.

He ran 1:28.30 in the 600 last winter, the second-fastest time in Suffolk, according to milesplit.com.

19. John Schwab, Calhoun, Sr.

He finished second in the 3,200 in 10:12.09 at the Nassau Class AA outdoor championships last spring.

20. Kazeem Scott, Freeport, Jr.

He placed second in the 100 in 11.17 seconds at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

21. Myles Small, Holy Trinity, Sr.

He placed third in the 300 (36.04) at the CHSAA intersectionals last winter.

22. Daniel Thomas, Deer Park, Sr.

He ran a 2:51.40 in the 1,000 last winter, the second-fastest time in the county, according to milesplit.com.

23. Jermaine Thompson, Connetquot, Jr.

He won the 200 in 21.91 seconds and was second in the 100 in 11.05 seconds at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

24. Eddy Vu, Floyd, Sr.

One of the best sprinters in Suffolk. He won the 100 in 10.94 seconds and was second in the 200 in 22.04 seconds at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

25. Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

The returning 1,000 champion from the CHSAA indoor intersectionals, where he ran 2:34.86 last winter.