Five girls indoor track athletes to watch for 2017-18

Newsday’s Jordan Lauterbach lists five girls track athletes to keep an eye on this winter.

Uniondale's Zaria Fuller edges Calhoun's Cristin Rodrigues over

Uniondale's Zaria Fuller edges Calhoun's Cristin Rodrigues over the last hurdle in the girls 55-meter hurdles finals at the Nassau County Class A Track Championships at St. Anthony's High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Mia Abulencia, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr. — She finished third in the long jump at the state championships last season.

Ellen Byrnes, Sacred Heart, Sr. — She is the second fastest returner from the 600 meters at the state championships last season.

Zaria Fuller, Uniondale, Jr. — The multitalented Fuller finished sixth in high jump at the state championships last year, two inches off the winning height.

Brianna Harris, Elmont, Sr. — A Nassau powerhouse, she was eighth in the 300 at state championships last season.

Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr. — The Georgetown commit is a threat in both mid- and long-distance races. She is a three-time Newsday Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

