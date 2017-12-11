Five girls indoor track athletes to watch for 2017-18

Mia Abulencia, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr. — She finished third in the long jump at the state championships last season.

Ellen Byrnes, Sacred Heart, Sr. — She is the second fastest returner from the 600 meters at the state championships last season.

Zaria Fuller, Uniondale, Jr. — The multitalented Fuller finished sixth in high jump at the state championships last year, two inches off the winning height.

Brianna Harris, Elmont, Sr. — A Nassau powerhouse, she was eighth in the 300 at state championships last season.

Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr. — The Georgetown commit is a threat in both mid- and long-distance races. She is a three-time Newsday Cross Country Runner of the Year.