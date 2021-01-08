Elle Archer, North Shore, Fr. — Archer qualified for the state championships as an eighth grader last season. She was second in the 1,500 (4:59.75) and third in the 3,000 (10:47.30) at the Nassau state qualifiers.

Analisse Batista, Huntington, Jr. — She is the defending public school 600 meter indoor state champion, running a 1:32.05 last season. Batista was also on the 4 x 200 meter team that won the Federation title.

Ashley Brule, Half Hollow Hills West, Jr. — She is the top pole vaulter in Suffolk. Brule cleared 10 feet, 6 inches at last year’s Suffolk state qualifier.

Kaitlyn Chandrika, Mount Sinai, Sr. — Chandrika is the defending Suffolk Small School 1,000 meter champion, running a 3:01.37.

Marisa D’Angelo, St. Anthony’s, Jr. —D’Angelo is the second-best returner in the state in the pole vault. She cleared 11-6 and placed fourth at the indoor state championships last March.

Kate Delgandio, Mount Sinai, Jr. — She finished sixth in the 55 hurdles in 8.49 seconds at the state championships last winter.

Alexandra Eye, St. John the Baptist, Sr. — Eye is the top returning long jumper from the CHSAA Intersectional Championships, flying 16-4 ¼ last season.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Analiese Fabrizi, Sachem North, Sr. — She placed third in the 1,500 walk at the state championships last March, clocking a 6:54.90.

Briana Grant, Ward Melville, Sr. — Grant is the defending Suffolk Large School 1,000 champion, running a 3:03.22 last February.

Angelina Guevara, Miller Place, Sr. — Guevara placed third in the high jump at the Suffolk state qualifier last February, clearing 5-1.

Jada Hodge, Middle Country, Sr. — She is the second-fastest returner in the state in the 55, running a 7.16 and finishing fourth at the state championships last March.

Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr. — She is the best high jumper in the state. Her 5-8 last March gave her a second straight indoor state title and third straight overall state title, including indoor and outdoor track.

Alexandra Kelly, Rocky Point, Jr. — She is the top returning triple jumper in the state and the defending Suffolk Small School champion in the long jump and triple jump.

Emily Lamena, Glenn, So. — She is the top Suffolk returner in the 3,000. Lamena ran a 10:14.14 at the state qualifiers last February.

Alyssa LeBron, Massapequa, Jr. — LeBron is the defending Nassau Class A weight throw champion, throwing 40-7 ¼ last February.

Erin McLoughlin, Connetquot, Sr. — She placed third in the long jump at the Suffolk state qualifier last season, going 17-9.

Marie Naudus, Sacred Heart, Sr. — Naudus is the top returner from last season’s 1,500 at the CHSAA Intersectionals, where she ran a 4:51.43.

Renee Newton, Hempstead, Sr. — Newton won the Nassau Class A 600 indoor title last year, running a 1:36.27.

Leann Nicholas, Farmingdale, Sr. — She is the top returning triple jumper in Nassau and the second-best returner in the state.

Gianna Paul, Whitman, Jr. — Paul is the defending 300 state indoor champion, running a 39.15 last March. She was invited to compete in Iceland last winter.

Lauryn Piccirelli, Bay Shore, So. — Piccirelli placed third in the high jump at last year’s Suffolk Large School championships, clearing 5-1.

Brook Pohl, Rocky Point, Sr. — Pohl is the defending Suffolk Small School shot put champion. She tossed 36-2 last January.

Mackenzie Setton, Jericho, Jr. — Setton is the defending Nassau Class B 1,500 champion, running a 4:58.52 last February.

Alexandra Stasichin, Massapequa, Sr. — Stasichin finished second in the 600 at both the Nassau Class A championships (1:38.35) and the Nassau state qualifier (1:36.96) last season.

Lauren Trejo, Sachem East, Sr. — She is the fastest returner from the Suffolk Large School championships in the 1,500, running a 4:54.84 last February.