Top 25 girls indoor track athletes for 2021-22 winter season

Analisse Batista of Huntington takes first with a
Camylin Blake of Mepham wins the girls 100-meter
Ashley Brule of Half Hollow Hills West wins
Brigid Byrnes of Sacred Heart Academy places first
Sarah Dolphin (lane 5) of Saint Anthonys finished
Sofia Condron of John Glenn finishes first in
Logan Daley of Holy Trinity finishes first in
Marisa D'Angelo of St. Anthony's won the pole
Tori Daniels of Valley Stream South races to
Pictured, top row from left: Analisse Batista of Huntington, Camylin Blaje of Mepham, Ashley Brule of Half Hollow Hills West. Middle row: Brigid Byrnes of Sacred Heart, Giavanna Ciaravino of St. Anthony's, Sofia Condron of Glenn. Bottom row: Logan Daley of Holy Trinity, Marisa D'Angelo of St. Anthony's, Tori Daniels of Valley Stream South.
By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Analisse Batista, Huntington, Sr.

A state champion who is one of the best middle distance runners in the state. She ran 55.65 in the 400 at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

Camylin Blake, Mepham, Sr.

She won the 100 in 13.10 seconds and the 100 hurdles in 15.41 at the Nassau individual championships last spring.

Ashley Brule, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.

She won the pole vault at the Suffolk outdoor championships last spring, clearing 11 feet.

Brigid Byrnes, Sacred Heart, Jr.

She placed third in the 600 in 1:44.00 at the CHSAA indoor intersectional championships last February.

Giavanna Ciaravino, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

She placed third in the 55 in 7.55 seconds at the CHSAA indoor inersectional championships last February.

Sofia Condron, Glenn, Sr.

She won the 800 in 2:14.89 at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

Logan Daley, Holy Trinity, So.

She won the 100 in 12.74 seconds at the CHSAA outdoor intersectional championships last spring.

Marisa D’Angelo, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

She cleared 12 feet, six inches and won the pole vault at the CHSAA indoor intersectional championships in February.

Tori Daniels, Valley Stream South, Jr.

She won the 100 (12.98) and 200 (25.88) at the Nassau Class A outdoor championships last spring.

Kate Delgandio, of the Mt. Sinai girls track
Jahmilia Dennis of Sacred Heart Academy places first
Baldwins Sariah Doresca (right) crosses the finish line
Kayleigh Jamieson of Hewlett wins the Girls 400
Alexandra Kelly of Rocky Point places first in
Alyssa LeBron of Massapequa wins the Class A
Floyd's Zariel Macchia finished first with a time
Ana Markovina of Jericho wins the girls class
By the final lap, Gianna Marquez of Deer
Pictured, top row from left: Kate Del Gandio of Mt. Sinai, Jahmilia Daniels of Sacred Heart, Sariah Doresca of Baldwin. Middle row; Kayleigh Jamieson of Hewlett, Alexandra Kelly of Rocky Point, Alyssa LeBron of Massapequa. Bottom row: Zariel Macchia of Floyd, Ana Markovina of Jericho, Gianna Marquez of Deer Park.

Kate Del Gandio, Mount Sinai, Sr.

One of the best hurdlers on Long Island. She won the 100 hurdles in 14.70 seconds at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

Jahmilia Dennis, Sacred Heart, Sr.

She was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.11 seconds and third in the long jump (15-1) at the CHSAA indoor intersectional championships last February.

Sariah Doresca, Baldwin, Fr.

She won the 100 in 12.95 seconds at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

Kayleigh Jamieson, Hewlett, Fr.

She won the 400 in 59.23 seconds at the Nassau Class AA outdoor championships last spring.

Alexandra Kelly, Rocky Point, Sr.

She’s the best jumper on Long Island and was Newsday’s track and field Athlete of the Year last school year. She won outdoor county championships in both the long and triple jump.

Alyssa LeBron, Massapequa, Sr.

One of the best throwers on Long Island. She won the shot put (38-5.25) at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Fr.

She’s the best distance runner on Long Island. Macchia is coming off a cross country season that took her to 12th-place honors at the Eastbay National Championships in San Diego. She was Newsday’s Runner of the Year.

Ana Markovina, Jericho, Sr.

She’s coming off another fantastic cross country season, where she won the Nassau Class A championship, and is a threat in any distance race she enters.

Gianna Marquez, Deer Park, Sr.

She ran 3:15 in the 1,000 last winter and won the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Suffolk outdoor sectional championships last spring.

Aniyah McCarthy, Uniondale, Jr.

She won the long jump (18-1.75) at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

Sarah Newman, Sayville, Sr.

She ran 4:59.90 in the 1,500 last winter, the fastest time in Suffolk, according to milesplit.com.

Emily Pogozelski of Garden City runs in the
Lizzie Schreiber of Whitman competes in the triple
Julia Schreifer of Wheatley races to victory in
Pictured, from left: Emily Pogozelski of Garden City, Lizzie Schreiber of Whitman, Julia Schriefer of Wheatley.

Emily Pogozelski, Garden City, Sr.

She won the 3,000 in 10:51.53 at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

Lizzie Schreiber, Whitman, Jr.

She ran 43.64 in the 300 last winter, the fastest time in Suffolk, according to milesplit.com.

Julia Schriefer, Wheatley, Sr.

She was named Newsday’s Nassau Runner of the Year this fall thanks to top 25 finishes at both the state Federation cross country championship and the Eastbay Northeast Regional.

Samantha Smith, Syosset, Sr.

She cleared 11 feet and won the pole vault at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships last spring.

Julia Sue-kam-lin, Smithtown East, Sr.

She jumped 18 feet, eight inches in the long jump last spring.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

