TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
61° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Newsday's All-Long Island girls track team 2018

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com
Print

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls track team for the 2018 spring season.

Long Island Runner of the Year: Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South, Jr.

Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Dieusi Armand, Westbury, Jr.

Photo Credit: Westbury Athletics

Margaret Atwood, Sachem East, Sr.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Ellen Byrnes, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Jade Foster, Floyd, Jr.

Zaria Fuller, Uniondale, Jr.

Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Kianna Hawkins, Floyd, Jr.

Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

Tatianna Kistner, Floyd, Fr.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Antoinette Miller, Floyd, Sr.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Jada Obie, Hauppauge, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Reilly Siebert, Syosset, Sr.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Coach of the Year: Stephen Honerkamp, Hewlett

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com

More high schools

Jaheim Dotson of Longwood wins the 400-meter intermediate Newsday's All-Long Island boys track team
Long Island Player of the Year: Meaghan Tyrrell, Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team
Newsday's All-Long Island softball team
Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team
Adam Xiao of Manhasset tees off on the Newsday's All-Long Island golf teams
Islip's Mike Bienkowski goes up for the shot Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team