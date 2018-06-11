Newsday's All-Long Island girls track team 2018
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls track team for the 2018 spring season.
Long Island Runner of the Year: Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South, Jr.
Dieusi Armand, Westbury, Jr.
Margaret Atwood, Sachem East, Sr.
Ellen Byrnes, Sacred Heart, Sr.
Jade Foster, Floyd, Jr.
Zaria Fuller, Uniondale, Jr.
Kianna Hawkins, Floyd, Jr.
Tatianna Kistner, Floyd, Fr.
Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.
Antoinette Miller, Floyd, Sr.
Jada Obie, Hauppauge, Sr.
Reilly Siebert, Syosset, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Stephen Honerkamp, Hewlett
