SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Noreen Guilfoyle’s two individual victories lead Mount Sinai to Suffolk V championship

Guilfoyle adds win in 4 x 800 meter relay with Sarah Connelly, Isabella DiPalermo and Kaitlyn Chandrika

Mt. Sinai's Noreen Guilfoyle overtakes Bayport-Blue Point's Hannah

Mt. Sinai's Noreen Guilfoyle overtakes Bayport-Blue Point's Hannah Fiorentine in the turn of the 1500m run during the Suffolk girls track league championships on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Suffolk County Community College Brentwood. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
If there was any doubt that the Mount Sinai girls track team would take a step back after a dominant cross country season, it was put to rest Sunday morning.

Mount Sinai, led by two individual victories by Noreen Guilfoyle, won the Suffolk V championship, scoring 131 points at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood.

Proving that they can compete in all seasons wasn’t the only motivation for Mount Sinai. They were looking to avenge a third-place finish in last year’s edition of the championships, something that stuck in their collective craw for an entire year.

“It’s definitely big,” Guilfoyle said. “ . . . We were supposed to win the leagues last year, but we ended up not winning. This year, it’s a big comeback for us and I’m really glad to have it.”

Guilfoyle won the 3,000 meters in 11 minutes, 20.70 seconds, the 1,500 in 5:03.35 and, along with Sarah Connelly, Isabella DiPalermo, and Kaitlyn Chandrika won the 4 x 800 meter relay in 10:05.54.

Guilfoyle slightly edged DiPalermo, who ran 11:20.86, in the 3,000. After leading the whole way in the 1,500, Guilfoyle slowly increased her lead on the final lap.

“I knew that [Bayport-Blue Point’s Hannah Fiorentine] was right there, and I just wanted to keep strong and keep going,” Guilfoyle said of her 1,500 finish. “I knew that, on the last lap, I had to really kick it so I could push ahead, and I wanted to put the other two girls on my team ahead, too. So I knew I had to kick it so they could kick it, too.”

Those two teammates, Connelly and Chandrika, finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,500, with Connelly clocking a 5:04.26 and Chandrika posting a 5:05.36. Fiorentine was fourth in 5:09.18.

Chandrika also won the 1,000 in 3:09.89, with Connelly second in 3:10.51.

Elsewhere, Shelter Island’s Lindsey Gallagher won the 600 in 1:39.52 and the 300 in 43.97 seconds. Gallagher needed a late lean in the 300 to outpace Mercy’s Olivia Kneski, who was second in 44.02 seconds.

In the field, Glenn’s Alice Chiodo cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the high jump. At the conclusion of the meet, the jump was tied for the second-highest in the state and the highest on Long Island, according to milesplit.com.

Chiodo said she had been frustrated with the 5-3 plateau that she hit in early December, working feverishly to get past it and fly higher.

“I’ve been just missing 5-4,” Chiodo said. “It’s incredibly frustrating . . . It’s been almost there, with the bar just hanging on, and then it just drops. It stinks, but getting over it is such a relief.”

The senior said that 5-6 is her personal best and clearing that height would put an exclamation point on her winter season.

“[Today] definitely gave me a boost,” she said. “I was feeling pretty down, being stuck at 5-4 every time. Now, that I cleared it, I feel much better going into upcoming meets.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

