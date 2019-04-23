Port Jefferson Steeplefest Invitational
Scenes from the Port Jefferson Steeplefest Invitational on Tuesday, March 23, 2019, at Port Jefferson.
MORE PHOTOS
Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus Invitational Massapequa vs. Syosset baseball SWR vs. Miller Place baseball Joe Brandi Invitational Wantagh vs. Northport girls lacrosse Garden City vs. Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse West Islip vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse SJB vs. Chaminade baseball Friends Academy vs. Lawrence baseball Shoreham-Wading River vs. Hauppauge baseball ESM vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Commack vs. Connetquot baseball Center Moriches vs. Babylon baseball Knight Time Invitational track meet Oyster Bay vs. Wheatley baseball St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg softball Bay Shore vs. Smithtown West softball Kings Park vs. Rocky Point girls lacrosse Eastport-South Manor vs. Kings Park softball St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse Westhampton vs. Islip girls lacrosse Ward Melville vs. West Islip boys lacrosse Oceanside vs. Farmingdale baseball Nassau coaches invitational
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.