TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus Invitational

Print

Scenes from the Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus Invitational on Tuesday, March 23, 2019, at Port Jefferson.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Kings Park and East Hampton runners jump over Port Jefferson Steeplefest Invitational Alex Rende #7 of Massapequa bloops the ball Massapequa vs. Syosset baseball Shoreham-Wading River's Nick Bettenhauser (8) lays down a SWR vs. Miller Place baseball ItÕs the start of the first heat of Joe Brandi Invitational Northport's Olivia Carner makes a quick cut in Wantagh vs. Northport girls lacrosse Gavin Pappas #20 of Garden City races downfield Garden City vs. Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse The Smithtown West boys lacrosse team celebrate with West Islip vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse Paul Orbon #12 of Chaminade, right, gets congratulated SJB vs. Chaminade baseball Friends Academy's Jared Toby with a sac fly Friends Academy vs. Lawrence baseball Shoreham-Wading River pitcher Aidan Crowley (18) delivers against Shoreham-Wading River vs. Hauppauge baseball Kayla Downey of West Babylon works the ball ESM vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Anthony Foti #18 f Commack connects for an Commack vs. Connetquot baseball Center Moriches right fielder Dylan Bryant makes the Center Moriches vs. Babylon baseball Kevon Smith of Freeport stays ahead of his Knight Time Invitational track meet Oyster Bay's Gatti Michael slides safely ahead of Oyster Bay vs. Wheatley baseball Stephanie Conrade #22 of Kellenberg reacts after crossing St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg softball Bay Shore second baseman Caroline Hobbes tags out Bay Shore vs. Smithtown West softball Rocky Point's Briana Lamoureux (4) is marked by Kings Park vs. Rocky Point girls lacrosse Alyssa Sticco #10 of Kings Park has a Eastport-South Manor vs. Kings Park softball Reilly Gray #33 of Chaminade, left, carries downfield St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse Westhampton's Hollie Schleicher (11) looks to get around Westhampton vs. Islip girls lacrosse Ward Melville's Brandon Aviles wins the face off Ward Melville vs. West Islip boys lacrosse Phil Krpata #27 of Farmingdale, right, steals second Oceanside vs. Farmingdale baseball Massapequa's Alec Padron compete's against Freeport's Justin Lescouflair Nassau coaches invitational