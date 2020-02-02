Roshni Singh felt downright super on Sunday.

The Bay Shore senior said she came into the Suffolk girls track and field large school championships at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood hoping for two things -- a top finish in the 3,000-meter run and to help the Marauders place well as a team.

Singh did both and, for good measure, a little more. She clinched the win in the 3,000-meter (10:27.34), finishing over 10 seconds ahead of the next closet runner, and followed up with a win in the 1,500 (4:51.18), using a late push to separate herself from the competition.

She also helped Bay Shore capture the team title with 65 points.

“I’m so excited,” Singh said. “Going into the meet, from the beginning, I knew I had a lot of running to do today…so you have to be positive the whole time. That’s how I kept thinking about it.”

After nursing a lead for much of the 3,000-meter, Singh bided her time during the 1,500, waiting for the opportune moment to make her move. It came, she said, with about three and half laps left, hitting a second gear that helped propel her over the finish line.

“Once I make (my move) there’s no going back,” Singh said. “When I felt the separation, my team was cheering for me. So I kind of knew I had a big lead and at that point, I was like, ‘Don’t slow down, just keep going.’”

Bay Shore coach Andres Borromeo lauded Singh for her performance, calling it “unreal.”

“She’s performing at a top level, which she’s very capable of,” Borromeo added. “For her to be able to double, it’s amazing.”

Huntington sophomore Analisse Batista said she used her own “extra push” late in the 600-meter to grab the win, finishing in 1:35.72.

“At the end, I take everything I have and try to get in the front,” Batista said.

Brianna Davis of Brentwood won the 55-meter dash (7.20), defending her title by edging out Huntington’s Alicia Brooks (7.22) and Middle Country’s Adaliz Hunt (7.23).

“My last three steps, I was kind of falling back, so I picked it up,” Davis said. “At the end I had to lean to end up getting first place. I knew in the back of my head, I was like, ‘This is definitely mine.’ ”

Davis said she “was more confident this year,” and while it was a tight finish, she credited her start for the win.

“I knew all the practice I had during the week prepared me for this meet,” Davis said. “I was like, ‘Ok, I need to get my starts down, so during the trials and the finals I have it down pat.’ ”

Other winners included Central Islip’s Tattan Thaw in the 300 (43.44), Ward Melville’s Briana Grant in the 1,000 (3.03.22) and Whitman’s Aniyah Walters in the 55 hurdles (8.26). Commack senior Alissa Braxton led the way in the field, placing first in the long jump (19-00.50) and triple jump (40-04.50).