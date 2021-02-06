Sachem East vs. Whitman
Scenes from a Suffolk girls track and field meet between Sachem East and host Whitman on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Kings Park vs. Westhampton Photos: Ward Melville vs. Sachem swimming Photos: SWR at Miller Place boys track Photos: Middle Country vs. Pat-Med girls track Photos: Garden City vs. Long Beach swimming Photos: Kellenberg vs. Holy Trinity bowling Photos: Uniondale basketball star Jo-Jo Wright Photos: Jericho vs. Garden City fencing Photos: Sayville/BBP vs. West Islip swimming Photos: Commack vs. Huntington boys fencing Photos: Sewanhaka District vs. Wantagh boys swimming Photos: Shoreham-Wading River vs. Mount Sinai girls winter track Photos: Longwood vs. Middle Country boys track Photos: Jericho vs. CSH fencing Photos: Levittown/East Meadow vs. Syosset swimming Photos: Bethpage vs. Farmingdale Photos: Seaford vs. Island Trees bowling Photos: WM vs. HHH boys swimming Photos: EI vs. Comsewogue girls bowling Photos: Huntington vs. North Babylon track Photos: North Babylon vs. Pat-Med boys bowling Photos: Longwood vs. Pat-Med girls bowling Photos: Northport vs. West Islip boys swimming Photos: St. Dominic vs. SJB bowling