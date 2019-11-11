TODAY'S PAPER
Sachem North's CJ Johnson #13 sets the ball
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Sachem North vs. Smithtown West

Forced into a fifth set for the first time all season, No. 1 Sachem North outlasted No. 7 Smithtown West at Newfield, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 15-7, to win its second consecutive Suffolk Division I title in boys volleyball.

