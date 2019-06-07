Whitman's Gianna Paul wins state title in 400 meters

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y — Whitman’s Gianna Paul feels right at home on the home straightaway. When everything is on the line, that’s where she’s at her best. After all, it’s much better than the alternative. The home straightaway is where most races are won and lately, Paul has done a lot of that.

The freshman continued her winnings ways with a 54.95-second victory in the Division I 400 meters on the first day of the state track and field championship at Middletown High School on Friday. Paul used an extra burst on the home straight to outpace Huntington’s Analisse Batista, who was second in 55.42 seconds.

The time was a personal best, Paul said.

“I always seem to do really well on the home straightaway, where I just pick it up and hold it to the end,” Paul said. “I think seeing the finish line and hearing all the cheering fans really helps push me forward.”

Starting in the fourth lane, Paul made up the stagger effortlessly — that is, catching up to runners who start a little farther up the first curve.

“Making up the stagger wasn’t too bad,” she said. “I finally got it on the back straightaway, and then just had to hold out. It’s kind of hard [to make up the stagger] because you have to come out really hard, but I think I got a good start, so that helped.”

The victory advanced Paul to the Federation final, scheduled for Saturday afternoon. She said that her Friday race was "ideal." Now all she has to do is replicate it. She’ll certainly take Friday’s winning feeling to the Saturday starting line.

“I have pride and a little more confidence,” Paul said.

Paul said that a fifth-place finish in the 300 at the indoor state championships in March pushed her all spring.

“It helped me with the atmosphere,” Paul said. “It’s all, obviously, top competition. You really have to work your hardest. I definitely knew more of what was going on.”

Elsewhere, Mount Sinai’s Kayleigh Robinson won the Division II 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.38. It was her second consecutive state championship.

Robinson was pushed toward the finish line by Wayne’s Aubrey Runkle, who finished second in 1:02.66 and was close enough to feel.

“I knew [Runkle] was creeping up on me,” Robinson said. “I felt her on me, so I just ran as fast as I could. I was going to win. That’s what I planned on doing and that’s what I did.”

Despite Runkle’s close proximity, Robinson said it didn’t affect how fast she ran.

“I was giving all I had in the first place,” Robinson said. “I used as much energy as I could. Even if I didn’t feel her on me, I would still run my fastest. But it definitely pushed me a little more to get that win.”

Robinson’s teammate, Sarah Connelly, won the Division II 3,000 title in 9:43.63. Half Hollow Hills West’s 4 x 100 relay team, composed of Michele Daye, Sydney Grant, Martina Keith and Madison Byrne, won in Division I in 47.62 seconds.

In the field, Commack’s Alissa Braxton won the Division I triple jump, flying 41 feet, 9 ¾ inches.