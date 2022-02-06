It was so methodical that it looked planned. But it wasn’t. Northport’s Allison Reid knows just how to win and does it with such precision that it would make sense for a casual observer to think that she plans these things. But, no. It’s all feel, and it’s usually right.

Reid won both the 1,000 meters in 2 minutes, 59.94 seconds and the 1,500 in 4:49.13 at the Suffolk girls large schools indoor track and field championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood Sunday.

Reid ran both races almost identically. In the 1,000, she sat comfortably in second place, just waiting for her moment. It came with 205 meters left, when she moved into first and won by over three seconds. In the 1,500, she sat behind teammate Emily Wickard, overtook her with 100 meters to go, and won by 2.4 seconds.

So, did she precisely plan both overtakings? Not exactly.

"It wasn’t my strategy," Reid said. "My goal was just to win it to get team points. In the 1,000, I wanted to get the school record [which she missed], but I was happy with tying my [personal best]. In the 1,500, I didn’t know how I was going to run, but I saw my teammate there. I knew I was going to help her out, so I went after her. It just kind of happened."

Reid helped Northport win the team championship with 75 points. It is their first such title since 2011, coach Gregg Cantwell said.

Reid’s teammate, Mia Wickard, won the 3,000 in a commanding 10:21.99 – nearly 20 seconds ahead of the field. Wickard ran on the 4x800 team that, along with her sisters Emily and Finnley and Katie Hayes, won in 10:05.29.

Elsewhere, Whitman’s Lizzie Schreiber won the 300 in a personal-best 41.54 seconds, topping Sachem East’s Ariann Robinson by exactly one second. Schreiber also flew 38 feet, one inch to win the triple jump. Schreiber said she’s still recovering from multiple leg injuries, including shin splints.

"I’m still fighting through it, but it’s getting better," Schreiber said. "It’s definitely a confidence thing, with getting in my head about the injuries. My coaches motivate me to stay confident to do my best, whether I’m injured or not."

Schreiber said the third phase of her triple jump was a lot better on Sunday.

"That’s what I’ve been working on, to hang in the air so I can get the jump [to land] further," Schreiber said.

Huntington’s Analisse Batista won the 600 in 1:36.39. Batista is one of the best middle-distance runners in the state. She ran 1:32.85 in the 600 at The Millrose Games last week, which was the best-time in the state (entering Sunday).

"It’s just been progression over time," said Batista, who wants to run 1:30 by the end of the season. "I keep pushing myself to do better and better each time I run."

Bayport-Blue Point won the small school championship with 59 points.

Rocky Point’s Alexandra Kelly won both the small school triple jump (39 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and long jump (17-10). Bayport-Blue Point’s Leeann Redlo was second in both, with a long jump of 17 feet, 6 ¾ inches and a triple jump of 37 feet, 8 ½ inches.

Kelly is the top jumper on Long Island and held the top triple jump in the state until Wednesday when it was broken at an upstate meet. Sunday was Kelly’s first time on the 36-foot board, which she switched to from the 32-foot board to try and top her current season best of 40 feet, 8 ½ inches.

"The 36 [board] is further back, so it forces your strides to be a little big bigger in all three phases," Kelly said. "At the 32, I was kind of plateauing, so I figured there’s one way to break out of that and it’s to make a change. I stepped it back and now I just have to get used to it again."

Glenn’s Sofia Condron won the 600 in 1:38.43 and the 1,000 in 2:56.02. She ranks in the top-10 in the state in both events. Her 1,000 time on Sunday is the sixth-fastest in the state, and fastest on Long Island, according to milesplit.

"I really wanted to break three [minutes]," said Condron, a senior who will run at Rutgers next school year. " … My coach wanted me to hit my splits, instead of going out fast. So, I stayed with my splits. I was hitting a little bit faster than I was supposed to and I stayed with that pace. I felt [West Babylon’s Kristen Aguilera] right behind me. That pushed me and, on the last lap, I let it all out."

Aguilera was second in 2:57.15.

Condron said she doesn’t favor one event over the other, leaving open the possibility that she could compete in both at the state championships next month.

"I like having options," she said. "I play it by ear….Maybe [at] states, I’ll go for both of them. Who really knows?"

Mount Sinai’s Kate Del Gandio won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.22 seconds, matching her state-best time. She won the 55 in 7.33 seconds, tied for 10th-fastest in the state.