Jillian Patterson didn’t even have time to celebrate.

Seconds after the Miller Place senior recorded a 5-foot jump to win the high jump — her third individual victory of the day — Patterson hustled over to join her teammates, who were already in the midst of the 4x400 meter Division III relay.

But she proved ready to run, riding her adrenaline rush as the Panthers won in 4:05.15 at the final event of the Suffolk girls division track championships Wednesday at Connetquot High School.

“That was just the craziest experience,” Patterson said. “You could probably tell by my facial expression. I was just in shock, I was just freaking out. It was amazing. It was just the best feeling ever because I knew I did it for my team.”

Patterson won the 100-meter hurdles (15.75) and 400-meter run (59.56) earlier in the day to sweep her individual events.

“That was extremely special,” she said. “I’ve been working toward that moment since I was 14 years old. I really worked hard for that and I’m thankful it happened.”

Patterson was one of six double-winners in track events, including Huntington’s Nicole Abbondandelo, who was hampered last season following hip surgery after a soccer injury. But to be a double-winner in her senior season, taking the Division II 200-meter steeplechase (7:12.73) after winning the 3,000-meter run (10:18.25) Monday, was exactly what she was working toward during a long rehabilitation period.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Abbondandelo said. “It was a mental challenge. Just a lot of confidence and believing in myself that I had it back in my legs and trusted my training.”

Catherine Farrell, a double-winning senior at Smithtown East, helped the Bulls win their first team championship in program history, coach Greg Schepanski said, with 65 points in Division II.

“It’s a good experience that I’m going to always remember,” said Farrell, who won the 1,500 meter (4:51.35) after placing first in the 800 meter (2:20.77) Monday. “I didn’t want to let my team down.”

Longwood won the Division I title with 100 points and Mt. Sinai took Division III with 171 points, led by freshman Kaitlyn Chandrika winning the 200-meter steeplechase (7:05.77) after winning the 800 meter (2:17.50) Monday.

But at the race’s conclusion as Patterson and her teammates waited by the bus, they still couldn’t completely believe what had just taken place.

“They were in shock that I was able to go from high jump to run,” Patterson said. “And I’m just so glad I was able to help and celebrate with them.”

In one of the closest races of the championships, Ward Melville anchor Sam Rutt — who also won the 1,500 in 4:49.73 — led her team to the Division I 4x800 meter relay, with a team time of 9:28.55, edging Sachem East by .01.

“Knowing that we were closing enough and trusting my abilities and my teammates abilities (was key),” Rutt said. “The adrenaline was definitely there.”