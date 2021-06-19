Oceane Ode’s first victory of the day was already a moment where she’d "become the girl that I looked up to when I was a freshman."

It was a performance that would be nearly impossible to top, but the Westhampton senior managed to accomplish just that for her encore.

Ode won the 100-meter dash (12.15 seconds) and followed up with a victory in the 200 (24.97), becoming a double-winner and the first-ever Westhampton runner to win both events at the Suffolk individual girls track and field championships, according to Westhampton coach John Broich, at Commack on Thursday.

Not only did Ode win both events in historic fashion, she also set new personal records and won her first two individual county championships.

"It’s insane," Ode said. "Absolutely unbelievable. I just went into it saying ‘You worked for this and do your best.’"

Ode said her relentless training even during times of uncertainty ultimately prepared her for this moment.

"I didn’t put in the work during quarantine for nothing," Ode said. "I was at the track every day, even in 100-degree weather. So I came in today and felt that this was my time."

Floyd’s Zariel Macchia, an eighth-grader running her first season of spring track, also came away a double-winner after claiming both the 3000 (10 minutes, 9.64 seconds) and 1500-meter runs (4:43.37).

Despite her lack of experience, Macchia, similar to Ode, was confident that her training had prepared her to come away triumphant.

"I’m very excited and knew that I could win if presented the chance after the work I put in," Macchia said.

Mt. Sinai junior Kate DelGandio broke away late in the 100-meter hurdles to earn a victory in 14.70.

"Counting my steps was key," DelGandio said. "Just getting the rhythm down after the first hurdle and trying to get a strong finish."

Other track winners included Glenn’s Sofia Condron in the 800 (2:14.89), Analisse Batista of Huntington in the 400 (55.65), Sayville’s Jaden Catalina in the 400 hurdles (1:04.88) and Angelina Colon of Sachem East in the race walk (6:52.76).

Amongst the field winners were Half Hollow Hills East’s Soledad Jean in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches), Ashley Brule of Hills West in the pole vault (11-0), Commack’s Julie Thomas in the shot put (39-3), Alexandra Kelly of Rocky Point in both the triple jump (40-5.25) and long jump (18-11.50) and Islip’s Desiree Pagan in the discus throw (122-5).