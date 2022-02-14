Entering Monday night, Northport’s Allison Reid’s state championship experience as a runner had been limited to the cross country stage.

And the senior’s sights were set on earning the same opportunity on the track.

In third place down the final stretch of the girls 3000-meter run at the Suffolk track and field state qualifier meet at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Reid found an extra incentive to push toward victory in the form of her teammate, seventh grader Mia Wickard.

With Wickard in first and Glenn’s Emily LaMena close by throughout the second half of the race, Reid decided it was time to make one last push to guarantee a trip to the state championship meet for both herself and Wickard on March 5 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

Reid broke through down the final straightaway, winning in 10 minutes, 13.50 seconds. Wickard finished right behind her in 10:14.81. LaMena placed third in 10.17.63.

"I was definitely feeling it the last two laps," Reid said. "But I knew I had to catch Mia if we wanted to go to states together. I wanted to push her on that last lap so I just wanted to do that and it worked out in our favor going 1-2. To qualify together is an incredible experience."

Kate Del Gandio of Mount Sinai also impressed by securing a pair of state championship berths with back-to-back victories in both the 55-meter hurdles (8.35 seconds) and 55-meter dash (7.34). She’ll make her second appearance at states after finishing fifth in the hurdles as a sophomore.

"I want to win," Del Gandio said. "So I’m going to do everything in my power to do that. Really just work on being the best hurdler I can be and my best technique. That’s my main focus right now."

On the boys side, Eddy Vu of Floyd set a new meet record in the 55 by winning in 6.38. The previous record was held since 2017 by Huntington’s Kyree Johnson. Brett Atkin of Commack won the 55 hurdles in 7.87.

Westhampton’s Gavin Ehlers was victorious in the boys 3200 in 9.38.69.

Other winners included Eamon Murry of West Babylon in the boys weight throw (49 feet), Islip’s Desiree Pagan in the girls weight throw (45 feet, 10 inches), Alexandra Kelly of Rocky Point in the girls triple jump (40-9) and Bay Shore’s Mia Grassia in the girls high jump (5-4).