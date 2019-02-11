Suffolk boys and girls state track qualifier results
Results from the qualfying event held at SCCC-Brentwood.
Girls results
55: Ashley, West Babylon, 7.18. Davis, Brentwood, 7.23. Hunt, Middle Country, 7.26.
55H: McLeod, Longwood, 8.45. Clark, HHH East, 8.68. Redlo, BBP, 8.82.
300: Paul, Whitman, 40.55. Batista, Huntington, 41.10. Ashley, West Babylon, 41.81.
600: Jeanty, Brentwood, 1:36.61. DeFilippis, West Babylon, 1:37.01. Robinson, Mt. Sinai, 1:37.41.
1000: Chandrika, Mt. Sinai, 2:56.20. McDonnell, Sachem North, 2:56.96. Schneider, Smithtown East, 3:00.14.
1500: Connelly, Mt. Sinai, 4:47.16. Condron, Glenn, 4:47.64. Hogan, ESM, 4:49.61.
1500 Walk: Grover, HHH East, 7:07.78. Ehlers, Westhampton, 7:08.40. Zahralban, Bellport, 7:09.72.
3000: Connelly, Mt. Sinai, 10:06.33. Singh, Bay Shore, 10:11.05. Newman, Sayville, 10:18.87.
4X2: Huntington, 1:45.19. HHH West, 1:45.25. Middle Country, 1:46.01.
4x4: West Babylon, 4:04.59. Ward Melville, 4:08.59. Brentwood, 4:12.89.
4X8: Ward Melville, 9:33.50. Bay Shore, 9:39.39. Mount Sinai, 9:53.13.
HJ: Jean, HHH East, 5-4. Kelly, Westhampton, 5-3. Guevara, Miller Place, 5-2.
LJ: McLeod, Longwood, 18-7. Braxton, Commack, 18-2. Young, Smithtown East, 17-9.5.
TJ: Braxton, Commack, 40-0.5. Holguin, Connetquot, 38-5.25. Britt, Floyd, 38-0.5.
SP: Wood, Ward Melville, 38-3. Christie, Bay Shore, 37-3.5. Babington, Amityville, 36-1.
Boys results
55: Hoppie, Central Islip, 6.60. Rey, Southampton, 6.61. Chester, Copiague, 6.66.
55H: Wei, Mt. Sinai, 7.34. Dotson, Longwood, 7.47. Pizzo, Bellport, 7.68.
300: Dotson, Longwood, 35.97. Grey, Brentwood, 36.29. Larson, Ward Melville, 36.36.
600: Smith, Huntington, 1:21.74. Santana, West Babylon, 1:23.38. Kiviat, Huntington, 1:24.76.
1000: Danzi, Smithtown West, 2:35.71. Fowkes, East Hampton, 2:36.15. Scheiner, Longwood, 2:36.68.
1600: Ryan, Northport, 4:26.97. Lewis, Shelter Island, 4:29.98. Silveri, ESM, 4:31.73.
3200: Pleasants, HHH East, 9:32.74. Czop, Commack, 9:33.04. Cawley, Smithtown East, 9:34.85.
4X2: Brentwood, 1:32.44. Huntington, 1:33.47. Central Islip, 1:33.48.
4X4: Huntington, 3:26.73. Smithtown West, 3:29.68. Copiague, 3:31.41.
4X8: Northport, 8:11.05. Commack, 8:11.66. Bay Shore, 8:17.93.
HJ: Perez, Kings Park, 6-5. Dalton, ESM, 6-4. Leonaed, Sachem East, 6-2.
LJ: Wei, 24-6. Jeannot, Bay Shore, 22-1.5. Gradel, Kings Park, 21-7.
TJ: Jeannot, Bay Shore, 46-9.5. Wei, Mt. Sinai, 46-9. McKilop, Sayville, 45-0.
SP: Smith, Hampton Bays, 52-9.5. Kimbrough, Amityville, 51-10.5. Sigerson, Center Moriches, 49-2.
PV: T. Domozych, Connetquot, 14-0. M. Domozych, Connetquot, 13-0. Mangogna, Kings Park, 12-6.
