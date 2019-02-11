TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
42° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Suffolk boys and girls state track qualifier results

Results from the qualfying event held at SCCC-Brentwood.

Leon Hoppie of Central Islip wins the 55

Leon Hoppie of Central Islip wins the 55 meter dash at the Suffolk state qualifier track meet in Brentwood on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Girls results

55: Ashley, West Babylon, 7.18. Davis, Brentwood, 7.23. Hunt, Middle Country, 7.26.

55H: McLeod, Longwood, 8.45. Clark, HHH East, 8.68. Redlo, BBP, 8.82.

300: Paul, Whitman, 40.55. Batista, Huntington, 41.10. Ashley, West Babylon, 41.81.

600: Jeanty, Brentwood, 1:36.61. DeFilippis, West Babylon, 1:37.01. Robinson, Mt. Sinai, 1:37.41.  

1000: Chandrika, Mt. Sinai, 2:56.20. McDonnell, Sachem North, 2:56.96. Schneider, Smithtown East, 3:00.14.

1500: Connelly, Mt. Sinai, 4:47.16. Condron, Glenn, 4:47.64. Hogan, ESM, 4:49.61.  

1500 Walk: Grover, HHH East, 7:07.78. Ehlers, Westhampton, 7:08.40. Zahralban, Bellport, 7:09.72.  

3000: Connelly, Mt. Sinai, 10:06.33. Singh, Bay Shore, 10:11.05. Newman, Sayville, 10:18.87.

4X2: Huntington, 1:45.19. HHH West, 1:45.25. Middle Country, 1:46.01.

4x4: West Babylon, 4:04.59. Ward Melville, 4:08.59. Brentwood, 4:12.89.

4X8: Ward Melville, 9:33.50. Bay Shore, 9:39.39. Mount Sinai, 9:53.13.

HJ: Jean, HHH East, 5-4. Kelly, Westhampton, 5-3. Guevara, Miller Place, 5-2.

LJ: McLeod, Longwood, 18-7. Braxton, Commack, 18-2. Young, Smithtown East, 17-9.5.

TJ: Braxton, Commack, 40-0.5. Holguin, Connetquot, 38-5.25. Britt, Floyd, 38-0.5.

SP: Wood, Ward Melville, 38-3. Christie, Bay Shore, 37-3.5. Babington, Amityville, 36-1.

Boys results

55: Hoppie, Central Islip, 6.60. Rey, Southampton, 6.61. Chester, Copiague, 6.66.

55H: Wei, Mt. Sinai, 7.34. Dotson, Longwood, 7.47. Pizzo, Bellport, 7.68.

300: Dotson, Longwood, 35.97. Grey, Brentwood, 36.29. Larson, Ward Melville, 36.36.

600: Smith, Huntington, 1:21.74. Santana, West Babylon, 1:23.38. Kiviat, Huntington, 1:24.76.  

1000: Danzi, Smithtown West, 2:35.71. Fowkes, East Hampton, 2:36.15. Scheiner, Longwood, 2:36.68.

1600: Ryan, Northport, 4:26.97. Lewis, Shelter Island, 4:29.98. Silveri, ESM, 4:31.73.  

3200: Pleasants, HHH East, 9:32.74. Czop, Commack, 9:33.04. Cawley, Smithtown East, 9:34.85.  

4X2: Brentwood, 1:32.44. Huntington, 1:33.47. Central Islip, 1:33.48.

4X4: Huntington, 3:26.73. Smithtown West, 3:29.68. Copiague, 3:31.41.

4X8: Northport, 8:11.05. Commack, 8:11.66. Bay Shore, 8:17.93.

HJ: Perez, Kings Park, 6-5. Dalton, ESM, 6-4. Leonaed, Sachem East, 6-2.

LJ: Wei, 24-6. Jeannot, Bay Shore, 22-1.5. Gradel, Kings Park, 21-7.

TJ: Jeannot, Bay Shore, 46-9.5. Wei, Mt. Sinai, 46-9. McKilop, Sayville, 45-0.

SP: Smith, Hampton Bays, 52-9.5. Kimbrough, Amityville, 51-10.5. Sigerson, Center Moriches, 49-2.

PV: T. Domozych, Connetquot, 14-0.  M. Domozych, Connetquot, 13-0. Mangogna, Kings Park, 12-6.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Michael Danzi of Smithtown West is all smiles Suffolk state track qualifiers
Andy Lee of Great Neck South dives into High school photos of the month: February 2019
Jackson Hulse ​​​​​​Westhampton Beach 160 pounds Meet the Suffolk Division I wrestling champions
Lee Mauras Freeport 145 pounds Meet the Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2019
Hewlett's Naim Lynch (right) locks up with Wantagh's Nassau Division I wrestling tournament
Joe Kasten of Connetquot, top, gets position on Suffolk wrestling tournament