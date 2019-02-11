TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Suffolk state track qualifiers

Print

Scenes from the Suffolk state track qualifiers on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Suffolk CCC.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Andy Lee of Great Neck South dives into High school photos of the month: February 2019 Jackson Hulse ​​​​​​Westhampton Beach 160 pounds Meet the Suffolk Division I wrestling champions Lee Mauras Freeport 145 pounds Meet the Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2019 Hewlett's Naim Lynch (right) locks up with Wantagh's Nassau Division I wrestling tournament Joe Kasten of Connetquot, top, gets position on Suffolk wrestling tournament Christian Hansen of St. Anthony's, right, battles Matt CHSAA state wrestling finals Mark Owens of St. Anthony's competes in the CHSSA boys swimming championships Cold Spring Harbor's Ray Costa in the 145 Nassau Division II wrestling championships Ward Melville's Ivanna Zavala-Arbelaez competes in the foil Suffolk fencing championships Mineola's Phil Macchietto in the Nassau individual bowling Nassau individual bowling championships Andy Lee of Great Neck South, right, gets Nassau boys swimming championships Chaminade's Matthew Lally wins the boy's 55 meter CHSAA Intersectional track and field championships Jericho's Neel Singh prepares to attack Ryan Wong Nassau team fencing championships Comsewogue's Jake Vecchio wins the 100 yard butterfly Suffolk boys swimming championships Mt. Sinai's Matt Campo wins the 152lb weight Meet the Suffolk Division II wrestling champions Bayport Blue Point's Joe Sparacio (right) wrestles Shoreham Suffolk Division II wrestling championships Marcus Alaimo of Chaminade rolls during his second CHSAA bowling team championships Half Hollow Hills Ashley Brule dives during the Suffolk diving championships Chris Themelis of Manhasset drives against Spardley Jean-Baptiste Sewanhaka vs. Manhasset boys hoops Mayu Iio of Syosset competes in the girls Nassau Class A track and field championships Malik Edmead (1) of Deer Park drives to Deer Park vs. Bellport boys basketball Paris Clark #1 of Long Island Lutheran makes LI Lutheran vs. Brooklyn Nazareth girls basketball Runners start the girls 3,000 meter run during Nassau Class B track and field championships Danielle Whelan of Massapequa gathers spin momentum during Nassau Class A weight throw championships