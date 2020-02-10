Already with a state championship at the cross country and outdoor levels under belt, Mount Sinai’s Sarah Connelly will now have two final opportunities to round out her resume with an indoor title.

“It would mean everything to me,” Connelly said after winning both the girls 3,000 (10 minutes, 3.60 seconds) and 1,500-meter runs (4:46) at the Suffolk track and field state qualifiers at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Monday night, earning the senior two appearances in the upcoming state championships. “I’ve already proven what I have, but I believe I have more in me.”

The state championships will take place on March 7 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

Once Connelly took her first lead of the 3,000 with about nine laps remaining, she quickly created plenty of distance and proceeded to secure her third consecutive trip to the indoor state championships. About halfway through the 1,500, Connelly broke away once again.

“I’m very happy to end my final Suffolk race with a win,” Connelly said. “I’m very thankful and we’ll see what happens at states.”

On the boys side, Northport’s Thomas Fodor earned his first trip to the state championships with a victory in the boys 3,200-meter run (9 minutes, 38.65 seconds). After seeing his name flash across the top of the scoreboard, two words came to mind.

“Mission accomplished,” Fodor said.

Fodor, who has run for Northport since eighth grade, will make his first appearance at the state championships as an individual after previously qualifying as part of a relay team.

“This was a step in the right direction,” Fodor said. “Just carrying on that Northport tradition and bringing the two-mile crown back home.”

Fodor said the key to victory was remaining focused on the mental component of the race.

“Just staying tough and staying focused,” Fodor said. “Last year I got distracted during the race and kind of zoned out. This year it was all about staying focused and staying engaged.

Mount Sinai’s Justin Wei also clinched his first trip to the state championships, as he won the boys 55 hurdles (7.44 seconds).

“I’m just happy that I made it this time,” Wei said. “Last year I missed it by one spot and I wasn’t too happy about it. I just feel relieved and a little overwhelmed.”

Brentwood’s Brianna Davis was victorious in the girls 55 (7.13) and said she’s now intent on sharpening her skills in hopes of a quality performance at Ocean Breeze.

“I just want to perfect my flaws in my 55,” Davis said. “Mainly my start and make sure that I execute properly and place very well at states.”

Other winners included Aniyah Walters of Whitman in the girls 55 hurdles (8.20), Smithtown West’s Michael Danzi in the boys 1,000 (2:33.36), Ward Melville’s Briana Grant in the girls 1,000 (2:58.55) and Christian Fils-Aime of North Babylon in the boys 55 (6.53).

Amongst the winners in the field were Commack’s Alyssa Braxton in the girls triple jump (41 feet, 10 inches) and Connetquot’s Jeremy Bertolet in the boys triple jump (45-7 1/2).