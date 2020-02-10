TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Northport's Thomas Fodor wins the 3200 Meter run
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Suffolk track and field state qualifier

Print

Scenes from the during the Suffolk track and field state qualifier on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Elmont #1 Gus Louis a key player on Photos: Manhasset vs. Elmont boys hoops Patrick Walsh of Chaminade swims to victory in Photos: CHSAA swimming championships Winner Ryan Napodano (in black) of St. Anthonys Photos: CHSAA wrestling championships Sachem East's Adrianna Eberhardt gets the win against Photos: Rocky Point girls wrestling invitational Bronny James of Sierra Canyon chases down Rafael Photos: LuHi takes on Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Newfield's Domenic Bartolo (L) competes against Commack's Jonny Photos: Suffolk boys and girls fencing championships Jack Cleary of Plainedge reacts after bowling a Photos: Nassau boys and girls bowling championships Brian Healy a senior at St. John the Photos: CHSAA track and field championships Nassau High School boys swimming championships at Nassau Photos: Nassau boys swimming championships North Babylon head coach Sonny Casale talks with Photos: Suffolk boys and girls bowling championships Yosuf Alekozay of Bethpage squares to the net Photos: North Shore vs. Bethpage boys basketball Justin Norman of Freeport brides to the basket Photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa boys basketball Christian Freel of Chaminade rolls during Game One Photos: CHSAA boys and girls bowling championships Half Hollow Hills Josh Sundararaman dives during the Photos: Suffolk diving championships Thomas McCarthy of South Side springs from the Photos: Nassau diving championships Hewlett's Christopher McDonald (left) beats Manhasset's Marco Motroni Photos: Nassau Class B boys and girls track championships Ward Melville's Claire Becchiana vs. Commack's Melina Nicou Photos: Ward Melville vs. Commack fencing Thomas Cirrito of Miller Place dribbles behind his Photos: Miller Place vs. Glenn boys basketball MacArthur's Timmy Weber wins the 1000 meter run Photos: Nassau Class A track and field championships Chris Bradberry of Port Washington looks to pass Photos: Westbury vs. Port Washington boys hoops East Islip, Kim Pasha #23 and Deer Park Photos: East Islip vs. Deer Park girls hoops Alex Bauer #14 of Long Beach, right, moves Photos: Calhoun vs. Long Beach boys hoops Jacob Fishler of Syosset wins the Class A Photos: Nassau weight throw championships Bethpage Sydney Cusak (F) #20 and Floral Park Photos: Floral Park vs. Bethpage girls hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search