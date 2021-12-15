Suffolk indoor track clears insurance hurdle with facility

The Suffolk County winter track season is back on track.

The season which was delayed due to an insurance issue is now slated to start the indoor events this weekend. A resolution was worked out between Section XI officials and Suffolk County Community College.

"We settled our agreement with Suffolk County Community College and met the insurance requirements needed to use the facility in Brentwood," said Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, which governs Suffolk’s high school sports. "We’re relieved that we’re up and running this weekend and we don’t expect any further complications or issues to disrupt this season."

The season was halted two days before its start when Suffolk County Community College officials informed Section XI of the insurance problem. The county's events take place at the SCCC campus in Brentwood.

Combs said last week that they were told the personal injury liability had increased, and that indoor facility now required a $2 million policy, up from the previous $1 million.

"Section 11 has presented Suffolk County Community College with a certificate of insurance with the proper liability coverage, in an amount, despite assertions otherwise stated, that has not changed from previous years," said Drew Biondo, the director of communications for SCCC. "They are good to go for this weekend. But it’s my understanding that if they want to schedule a future date they have to get a certificate with those dates on it."

"We’re pleased that this has been resolved," Combs said.