Reilly Siebert keeps forgetting. The Syosset senior knows her time in red and black is coming to a close. She knows that in only a few short weeks she’ll be suiting up in Villanova blue, left with only memories of her five years as one of — if not the — top distance runners in Nassau County. She knows that the farewell tour, quite lengthy for those who compete in all three running seasons, is almost over.

But, Siebert isn’t much concerned with any of that. While others her age might be thinking about graduation and college move-in dates, Siebert’s focus rests squarely on the here and now. She wants to win more races, hit more marks, and continue to remain a force in any event she enters while wearing Syosset Braves colors. Until June at least, nothing else matters.

“I’m motivated just to leave a strong impact on the team and make strong performances in the last few meets,” said Siebert, who came up to varsity in eighth grade. “Just to go off to college on a high note.”

Siebert took the indoor season down to it’s final day by placing sixth in 10 minutes, 34.7 seconds in the two-mile event at the New Balance Indoor Nationals to earn All-American status. This came one week after Siebert ran to a third-place finish in 9:45.23 in the 3,000 meters at the indoor state championships.

For Siebert, spring is for speed. The senior intends to focus more on the 800 and 1,500 during the outdoor season, something she did successfully last year. Siebert placed fifth in both events at the outdoor state championships.

“I think it’s fun,” Siebert said of the faster events. “In a way, it’s easier mentally. I don’t have to stay focused for too long . . . Everyone is always running together because it’s so fast.”

Siebert wasted little time transitioning between seasons. After her final indoor race, she took three days off and then began prepping for spring with a 40-minute run with her team around the bike trails at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale.

“Instead of running alone, where I probably would have ran a little faster, I ran with the team,” Siebert said. “So that kept the pace a little more controlled, which was good.”

Siebert said she began full workouts about a week after that last indoor race.

“I just want to get the base going again for the end-of-the-year races and start to incorporate speed a little bit more, so I can do better in the 800 and just get back to basics,” she said.

Siebert will leave quite a mark on the Syosset program. All told, she holds 12 school records across all three seasons, including three relay records and three individual cross county course records, Syosset coach Doug Schumacher said.

Through all of this record breaking reflection, Siebert still is as focused as ever. This spring will not be a farewell tour. It will be business as usual. And, for Siebert, business is always good.