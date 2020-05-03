Top 25 boys track and field athletes for 2020

Meet the top boys track and field athletes heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn't. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.

Isaiah Allen, Westbury, Sr.

He was fifth in the indoor state triple jump championship, flying 45 feet, 5 ¼ inches.

Jeremy Bertolet, Connetquot, Sr.

He was sixth in the indoor state triple jump, flying 44-11 ½ .

Amir Cambridge, Farmingdale, Sr.

Cambridge placed third in the indoor state triple jump championship, flying 45-6.

Cavel Campbell, Hempstead, Sr.

He won the 300-meter indoor state championship in 34.54 seconds.

Tom Cirrito, Miller Place, Sr.

He’s the second-fastest returner from the outdoor state 800 meters championship, running a 1:53.98 last June.

Michael Danzi, Smithtown West, Sr.

Danzi is the fastest returner from the outdoor state 800 and 1,600 championship. He ran 1:53.06 to place fifth in the 800 and placed third in 4:13.03 in the 1,600.

Jonathan Gamarra, Oceanside, Sr.

He is the fastest returner from the outdoor state 400 championship. He was fourth in 48.72 seconds.

Chris Holt, Holy Trinity, Sr.

He finished third in the 300 in 34.74 seconds at this year’s indoor state championships.

Ryan John, Valley Stream North, Soph.

He was fourth in the indoor state triple jump championship, at 45-5 ½.

Anthony Joseph, Huntington, Jr.

He was on the indoor state champion 4 x 400-meter relay team and placed fifth in the long jump (22-0.75).

C.J. Kiviat, Huntington, Jr.

Kiviat was on the indoor state champion 4 x 400 relay team and finished fifth in the 600 meters indoor state championship in 1:22.05.

Andre Leslie, Farmingdale, Jr.

Leslie won the public school 55-meter indoor state championship in 6.39 seconds.

Kal Lewis, Shelter Island, Sr.

The Iowa-bound cross country champ also won the indoor public school state 1,600 championship in 4:17.24

Jason Linzer, Seaford, Sr.

Linzer fought back from an early deficit to place third in the indoor state 3,200 in 9:17.97.

Brandon Love, East Meadow, Sr.

He’s the fourth-best returner from the outdoor state pole vault championship, clearing 14-6 last year.

Jack Meigel, Westhampton, Sr.

Meigel was third in the indoor state high jump championship, clearing 6-6

Kailer Morival, Deer Park, Jr.

He placed seventh in the indoor state championship 300 in 35.74 seconds.

Nick Pisciotta, Commack, Sr.

Pisciotta won the indoor state weight throw championship after a 75-6 throw.

Christian Quinn, Freeport, Jr.

He’s the defending state indoor long jump champion after flying 22-11.

Travis Roux, Northport, Jr.

Roux finished seventh in the weight throw at the indoor state championships, tossing 62-4 3/4.

Fernando Sanchez, St. John the Baptist, Jr.

He finished third in the 600 in 1:21.16 at the indoor state championships.

Quinn Smith, Hampton Bays, Sr.

Smith is the top returner from the outdoor state discus championship. He was second, throwing 168-6.

Justin Stevens, Huntington, Sr.

A member of the indoor state champion 4 x 400 relay team, he was second in the 600 at the Suffolk State Qualifier in 1:22.97.

Blake Wehr, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.

Wehr was fifth in the indoor state high jump championship, clearing 6-4.

Justin Wei, Mt. Sinai, Sr.

Wei was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles at the indoor state championships in 7.75 seconds.