There's no spring sports season this year, but Long Island's top athletes still deserve to be recognized. Meet the top girls track and field athletes heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn't. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.

Chinyere Akazi, Uniondale, Jr.

Akazi was fifth in the indoor state 55 meter hurdles championship in 8.45 seconds.

Analisse Batista, Huntington, So.

Batista won the public school indoor 600 meters state championship and was part of the state Federation championship 4X200 meter relay team. Batista is also the second-fastest returner from the state outdoor 400 meters championship, running a 55.69 last year.

Sarah Bolton, Cold Spring Harbor, So.

Bolton competed in the first ever head-to-head wheelchair 100 meters at last year’s outdoor state championship.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alissa Braxton, Commack, Sr.

The Florida-bound Braxton is the defending outdoor triple jump champion, flying 40 feet, 2 1/2 inches last June.

Caitlin Christie, Bay Shore, Sr.

She is the third-best returner from last year’s outdoor state shot put championship, where she threw 38 feet, 4 ¼ inches.

Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai, Sr.

Connelly is the returning state outdoor 1,500 meter (4:31.11) and Division II 3,000 meter (9:43.63) champion.

Marissa D’Angelo, St. Anthony’s, So.

She cleared 11 feet, 6 inches and placed fourth in the pole vault at the indoor state championships.

Brianna Davis, Brentwood, Sr.

She is the third-fastest returner from the state outdoor 100 meters championship, sprinting to a 12.28 last June.

Michele Daye, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.

She is the fifth fastest returner from last spring’s state Division I 400 meters, running a 56.65.

Kate Delgandio, Mt. Sinai, So.

Delgandio finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.49 seconds at the indoor state championships.

Alexandra Earle, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Earle was second in the state championship high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.

Briana Grant, Ward Melville, Jr.

She is the fourth-fastest returner from the state outdoor 800 meters championship, where she ran 2:12.17.

Mia Grassia, Bay Shore, So.

She tied for seventh at the state outdoor high jump championship last year, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches.

Jada Hodge, Middle Country, Jr.

She finished fourth in the indoor 55-meter state championship in 7.16 seconds.

Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr.

She is the defending state outdoor high jump champion, clearing 5 feet, 7 inches last year.

Alexandra Kelly, Rocky Point, So.

Kelly placed fifth in the triple jump, flying 38 feet, 6 1/2 inches at the indoor state championships.

Renee Newton, Hempstead, Jr.

Newton was fifth in the indoor state 600 meter championship in 1:34.73.

Efe Omokeni, Freeport, Sr.

She jumped 18 feet, 1/4 inch and placed fourth in the long jump at the indoor state championships.

Gianna Paul, Whitman, So.

Paul is the defending state outdoor 400 meters champion after running a 54.85 last year. She also won the indoor state 300 meter championship in 39.15 seconds this year.

Kayley Ragazzini, Hewlett, Sr.

She is the second-best returning discus thrower from last year’s outdoor state championships, where she threw 122 feet, 6 inches and placed fifth.

Isabella Rogler, West Islip, Sr.

She won the indoor 1,500 meter race walk championship in 6:36.33.

Roshni Singh, Bay Shore, Sr.

One of the top distance runners on Long Island. She won the Suffolk Large School Indoor 3,000 meter (10:27.34) and 1,500 meter (4:51.18) championship.

Aniyah Walters, Whitman, Jr.

She is the second-fastest returner from the state outdoor 100 hurdles championship, clocking a 14.79 last June.

Megan Wood, Ward Melville, Sr.

She placed fourth in the shot put (40-4.75) at the indoor state championships.

Alexandria Yarbrough, Freeport, Sr.

Yarbrough finished sixth in the indoor state 300 meter championships, running a 40.15.