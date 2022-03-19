1. Ryan Antwi, Central Islip, Jr. – One of the top triple jumpers in the state. He was third at the state indoor championships this year, flying 45 feet, 3¼ inches.

2. Amokrane Aouchiche, Mepham, Sr. – A top distance runner on Long Island. He won the Nassau Class A indoor 3,200-meter title in nine minutes, 58.70 seconds.

3. Josiah Brown, Holy Trinity, So. – He finished third in the 55 meters in 6.38 at the state indoor meet. He won the 55 in 6.42 at the CHSAA indoor intersectionals.

4. Brandon Dennis, Amityville, Sr. – He tossed the shot put 54-3¼ inches at the state indoor meet, good for third place.

5. Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Sr. – One of the best distance runners on Long Island. He was fifth in the 1,000 in 2:31.40 at the state indoor event. The Wake Forest commit was the best cross country runner on Long Island in each of the last two seasons.

6. Aaron Fishler, Syosset, Sr. -- He won the Nassau Class A weight throw title this winter, putting down a 62-8¼ mark.

7. George Franks, Mount Sinai, Sr. – Franks was all over the Suffolk small schools indoor event in Feburary. He won the 300 in 35.53 seconds, the 55 in 6.53 and was second in the triple jump, flying 43-¼.

8. Colin Funk, Port Washington, Sr. – He anchored the 4 x 800-meter team that won at Nike Indoor Nationals and was third in the 1,000 in 2:30.95 at the state indoor meet.

9. Liam Going, Chaminade, Sr. – He ran the second-fastest 1,000 time in the state this indoor season, clocking 2:29.99 in January. Going was second in the 1,000 in 2:30.88 at the state indoor event.

10. Ryan John, Valley Stream North, Sr. – The Clemson commit is one of the best triple jumpers in the country. He flew 46-6¼ to win at the state indoor event earlier this month. He was also second in the long jump (21-10) at the same event.

11. Parker Kim, Syosset, Jr. – He placed fifth in the weight throw at the state indoor meet, tossing 60-6¼.

12. Nicholas Lourenco, St. Anthony’s, Sr. – He missed time this winter with a stress fracture in his back, but still won the state indoor pole vault title, clearing 15-6.

13. Jayden Lyons, Kellenberg, Sr – He won the 300 in 35.91 at the NSCHSAA indoor meet and ran 34.23 in the same event at the CHSAA Intersectionals, good for third place.

14. Colbie Mason, Westhampton, Sr. – He cleared 14 feet in the pole vault at the state indoor meet, good for sixth place.

15. Daniel Muccini, Chaminade, Sr. – He cleared 6-2 in the high jump to win at the CHSAA indoor Intersectionals.

16. Adam Namdar, Great Neck North, Sr. – The best high jumper on Long Island, he was second at the state indoor event. He cleared the championship height of 6-5, but fell to second on attempts.

17. Aidan Neilson, Deer Park, Sr. -- He won the 1,600 in a dominant 4:25.99 at the Suffolk Small School event and won the 1,000 in 2:31.37 at the Long Island Elite Meet in February.

18. Paul Park, Manhasset, Jr. – He finished fourth in the triple jump at the state indoor meet, flying 45-2¼.

19. Jordon Quinn, Freeport, So. – He won the Nassau Class A 55 hurdle indoor title in 7.99.

20. Andrew Rosenblatt, Commack, Sr. – He won the 1,600 in 4:30 flat at the Suffolk Large School indoor event and ran 4:25.63 to win at the Long Island Elite Meet.

21. Myles Small, Holy Trinity, Sr. – The sprinter won the 300 in 33.97 and anchored the winning 4 x 200 relay team at the CHSAA indoor Intersectionals.

22. Julian Smith, Ward Melville, Sr. – He won the 600 at the Suffolk state qualifier in 1:23.60 and at the Long Island Elite Meet in 1:23.17.

23. Kevin Taylor, Port Washington, Sr. -- He won the Nassau Conference I 1,000 meter title in 2:40.20 and was ninth in the same event at the state indoor meet in 2:32.64.

24. Eddy Vu, Floyd, Sr. – The best sprinter on Long Island. He finished eighth in the 60 meters in 6.84 at New Balance Indoor Nationals and was second in the 55 in 6.37 at the state indoor event.

25. Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Jr. – One of the best mid-distance runners on Long Island. He won the 600 in 1:23.82 at the NSCHSAA championships and was sixth at the state indoor championships in 1:23.09.