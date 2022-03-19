1. Analisse Batista, Huntington, Sr. — One of the best mid-distance runners in the state. She won the 600 indoor state championship in one minute, 32.94 seconds and placed second in the same event at the Millrose Games in 1:32.85.

2. Camylin Blake, Mepham, Sr. — She was second in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.22 seconds at the state indoor championships and won that event in 8.58 at the Nassau Class A Championships.

3. Ashley Brule, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr. — She cleared 11 feet, seven inches to finish second in the pole vault at Nike Indoor Nationals and 11-6 to finish seventh at the indoor state meet.

4. Sofia Condron, Glenn, Sr. — She won the 600 in 1:38.43 and the 1,000 in 2:56.02 at the Suffolk Small School indoor event. The Rutgers commit finished in the top 11 in the 600 and 1,000 at the indoor state meet.

5. Leila Curtis, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr. — She finished third in the shot put at the state indoor event, throwing 39-2 1/2.

6. Marisa D’Angelo, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — She won the indoor pole vault state title, clearing 12-6. The Towson commit also won at the indoor pole vault CHSAA Intersectional, clearing 12-0.

7. Tori Daniels, Valley Stream South, Jr. — She finished third in the 300 in 40.66 at the indoor state meet and won the same event in 40.47 at the Nassau Class C event.

8. Kate Del Gandio, Mount Sinai, Sr. — She won the 55-meter hurdles indoor state title in 8.14 seconds. She ran the distance in 8.10 at New Balance Indoor Nationals, the top mark in the state this winter, according to milesplit.com.

9. Ashley Fulton, Elmont, So. — She was a key piece of the best 4 x 200-meter relay team in the state this winter. Fulton also finished third in the 55 in 7.21 at the indoor state event.

10. Mia Grassia, Bay Shore, Sr. — The best high jumper in Suffolk. She cleared 5-4 to place sixth at the state indoor event.

11. Victoria Guerrier, West Hempstead, Jr. — She won the 600 at the Nassau indoor state qualifier in 1:36.66 and placed sixth in the event in 1:35.95 at the indoor state meet.

12. Megan Hoffmann, Sachem East, Jr. — She clocked a 7:53.15 in the one-mile walk at New Balance Indoor Nationals, good for All-American status. Hoffmann won the 1,500 walk in 7:20.21 at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

13. Alexandra Kelly, Rocky Point, Sr. — One of the best overall jumpers in the state. She won the indoor triple jump state title, flying 39-6 and was fourth in the state long jump (18-2 ¼).

14. Alyssa LeBron, Massapequa, Sr. — She finished third in the weight throw at the state indoor event, tossing 47-4 and was fifth at Nike Indoor Nationals, tossing 46-10.

15. Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Fr. — One of the best distance runners in the country. She won the two-mile at Nike Indoor Nationals in 10:17.09, breaking the Suffolk record. Macchia was third in the 1,000 in 2:51.73 at the indoor state event.

16. Ana Markovina, Jericho, Sr. — She won the 1,500 in 4:47.52 at the Nassau indoor state qualifier and was eighth in that event in 4:40.32 at the indoor state meet.

17. Sarah Newman, Sayville, Sr. — She won the 1,500 in 4:47.83 at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier. She placed 10th in the same event at the state indoor event in 4:43.89.

18. Leeann Redlo, Bayport-Blue Point, Sr. — One of the most well-rounded athletes on Long Island. She placed third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.77 at Nike Indoor Nationals, the fastest Suffolk time in at least 20 years, according to coach Vin Ungaro.

19. Allison Reid, Northport, Sr. — She’s one of the top distance runners on Long Island. Reid won the 1,000 in 2:59.94 and the 1,500 in 4:49.13 at the Suffolk Large School indoor meet in February.

20. Ariann Robinson, Sachem East, Sr. — She won the 55 in 7.36 and was second in the 300 in 42.54 at the Suffolk Large School indoor event.

21. Lizzie Schreiber, Whitman, Jr. — She finished third in the triple jump at the state indoor meet, flying 38-5. She won the 300 in 41.54 and the triple jump (38-1) at the Suffolk indoor Large School event.

22. Julia Schriefer, Wheatley, Sr. — The best distance runner in Nassau. She was third in the 1,500 in 4:34.47 and was fourth in the 1,000 in 2:52.27 at the state indoor meet.

23. Samantha Smith, Syosset, Sr. — She cleared 10-6 to win the Nassau Class A pole vault title and finished ninth (11-0) at the indoor state meet.

24. Julie Thomas, Commack, Jr. — The best shot putter in the state. She tossed 40-10 ½ to claim the title at the state indoor meet.

25. Mia Wickard, Northport, 7th grade — She finished eighth in the 3,000 in 10:04.50 at the indoor state meet. Wickard won the same event in 10:21.99 at the Suffolk Large School indoor event.