New Balance Nationals Indoor HS track and field event canceled

The Armory, seen on March 10, 2018, when it held the New Balance Indoor Nationals. The meet's directors and medical staff decided to cancel the event after a discussion on Wednesday with the Center for Disease Control. Credit: James Escher

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
The New Balance Nationals Indoor high school track and field event scheduled for this weekend at the Armory in Manhattan has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation announced late Wednesday night.

“Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and out of concern for the safety of all athletes, coaches and families, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest of all parties to cancel the meet,” NSAF director Jim Spier said in a statement. “It’s the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make.”

The meet's directors and medical staff decided to cancel the event after a discussion on Wednesday with the Centers for Disease Control.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

