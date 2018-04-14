There might have been a lack of armor, but the Knights were certainly shining.

Hosting the Knight Time Invitational on Saturday, the Uniondale boys track team had a dazzling effort in the 800-meter sprint medley relay with Giordano Williams, Malik Barrett, Asiel King and Christopher Borzor posting a meet record and a New Balance Outdoor Nationals qualifying time of 1 minute, 33.18 seconds.

“On the first 200 meters, when Gio took off, I felt like we were gonna win,” Borzor said. “This was my first time setting a meet record, so I feel good about it.”

Borzor, winner of the 100 (10.91) and 400 (50.12), looks forward to returning to the national stage after his team was unable to reach All-American status in last year’s nationals.

“This year we’re going to give it all and try to make All-American,” Borzor said. “We have a chance.”

Entering the meet, Uniondale associate coach Claude Blue was confident the sprint medley team could break the meet record and qualify for nationals.

“It was kind of expected,” he said. “That’s the relay that we really want to do something with at the national level. I expect All-American for us to be about two seconds faster. It’s still early in the season.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Williams, who was second in the 200 in 21.88 seconds, said he and teammates had this sort of performance in mind.

“We were really trying to clinch a spot at nationals,” he said. “I wanted to break the stagger and give my teammates the lead.”

Holy Trinity’s Harshil Patel was victorious in the 3,200 in 10:21.80. He said his struggles over the winter gave him incentive to ramp up his training for this season.

“In the winter season I didn’t do so hot,” he said. “I got worse in all of my times. I just couldn’t get out. I had to train and reconquer what I had lost in the previous year. So this race was an example of that. I think the rest of the season’s gonna be pretty good. I ran a [5 kilometer time trial] earlier in the month. My strategy for that, which I used here, was to get out with the leaders, evaluate where I was, push to the front and hold it.”

Liam Graff, Patrick Mulvey, Brian Scannell and Mutiu Shittu provided Baldwin with a victory in the 4 x 800 relay in 8:33.48.

On the girls side, Elmont’s Imani Gray won the 200 in 25.17. Teammate Brianna Harris was second in 25.75.

“The key was to just stay focused on my race and not focus on anything else,” Gray said. “I think I was pretty surprised that nobody had caught up to me on the curve.”

Hempstead’s Courtashia Felton won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.59, and Freeport’s Nakacee McNab was second in 1:10.62.

“My coach always tells me to speed up between the hurdles and not slow up when getting to the next hurdle,” Felton said. “I kind of attacked the first hurdle and was in front basically the whole way around, so I just had to keep the pace up.”

Other winners included Roslyn’s Natya Glasco in the girls shot put (37 feet, 9.5 inches) and Massapequa’s Joseph Ryan in the boys hammer (194-4).