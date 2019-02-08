Just call it the Uniondale rule of three. Three Knights — Giordano Williams, Asiel King, and Jadan Hanson — won individual events at the Nassau Class A boys track and field championships Wednesday night at St. Anthony’s.

The victories, in conjunction with a win in the 4 x 200-meter relay and a host of other high finishes, helped Uniondale win their third consecutive team county title with 108 points, nearly doubling up the field.

The big winner was Hanson. The junior jumping standout swept the jumps, winning the long jump (21 feet, 11 inches), triple jump (46-3) and the high jump (6-2).

“I was expected to win [all three],” Hanson said. “But I was kind of worried about the high jump and long jump because I’m not as experienced as I am in triple. I was just trying to execute and come in first…Once I got the win in high jump, I worried about long jump. In long jump, I got a big jump on my second [attempt] and just rode that out…”

By the time Hanson got to triple jump — his last event of the night — it was all willpower.

“I was tired. My first [triple] jump, I didn’t even do my third phase and I just did 41 [feet],” he said. “My second jump, I just tried to put as much as I could [into it].

Williams won the 55 in 6.65 seconds and King took the 55 meter hurdles in 7.56 seconds.

On the girls side, Massapequa held off Uniondale to win the team championship. The Chiefs reigned supreme with 75 points and Uniondale was second with 67.

“It shows that Massapequa is a force to be wrecked with,” Alexandra Stasichin said. “We are here and we are going to stay.”

Thrower Danielle Whelan started things off on Monday night with a toss of 39-1 1/2 throw to win the weight throw. Her teammate, Emma Forman was second with a 38-7 1/2 toss. The weight throw competition for both classes is held on a separate night.

On the track, Stasichin won the 600 in 1:36.92. The race was dominated by young runners. The top six places, Stasichin included, were sophomores.

“On the second to last lap, I ended up cutting off the girl in front of me and just took the lead for the rest of it,” Stasichin said. “That was really the only chance I had to cut her off. I knew that, if I didn’t do it at that point, I wouldn’t have been able to push myself later on.”

Ashleigh Wakely won the 1,500 walk in 7:28.10. This season was Wakely’s second season on the walk. She said she was thrown into it last year as ‘an experiment,’ and has really taken to it.

“It’s something that I began to love as I did it,” Wakely said. “It makes you mentally feel so much better about yourself and I think I’ve mentally pushed myself to the point where I know I can do it.”