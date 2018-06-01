Valley Stream South’s Chibugo Obichere is heading back to the state track and field championships, and this time she’s taking her blocks with her. Obichere, who is the defending Division I 100-meter hurdles outdoor state champion, qualified for two events at next weekend’s annual state year-end summit. Obichere won the Division I 100 meters in 12.39 seconds and the Division I 100-meter hurdles in 14.39 on the second and final day of the Nassau State Qualifier Friday afternoon at North Shore.

The state championships are scheduled for June 8-9 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Obichere, who won the public school 55-hurdles indoor state championship in March, got off to quick starts in both races Friday, something she attributed to her use of blocks at the starting line. The blocks allow her to explode forward at a far increased rate when the starting gun fires.

“I learned how to use [blocks] a little more by training with them during workouts,” Obichere said. “I think I just got more used to them . . . Usually, when we bring out the blocks [in workouts] it’s just quick starts. So, you’re just focusing on the blocks and not anything else . . . You have to push off them and make sure you stay steady throughout the race.”

Elsewhere, Uniondale’s Zaria Fuller, after winning three individual events at last week’s Nassau Class AAA championship, won the pentathlon with 1,980 points. She won all five events, taking the 100 hurdles (15.75), high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), shot put (31-3 3⁄4), long jump (17-4), and 800 (2:39.78).

On the boys side, Freeport’s Ikce Quiles won the pentathlon with 3,308 points. He also won all five events, taking the 110 hurdles (16.26), shot put (38, 4 1⁄4), high jump (6-0 3⁄4), long jump (20-10 3⁄4), and 1,500 (4:40.32).

Quiles, who said he’s been working around a shoulder injury all season, plans to spend the week before the state championships getting his body ready for the grueling two-day-long event.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“A lot of icing,” he said

Seaford’s Jason Linzer (4:25.78) leaned at the line to edge North Shore’s Jack Rosencrans (4:25.80) in the 1,600. Because they are in different divisions, Rosencrans in I and Linzer in II, both runners qualified for the state championships. The two friendly rivals tied in the Nassau Class A 3,200 last week.

In the field, Garden City’s Quentin Bucknor won the Division I long jump with a leap of 22-3, East Meadow’s T’Shyne Johnson won the Division I shot put with a 49-10 1⁄4 inch toss, and South Side’s Ryan O’Shea won the Division I high jump, clearing 6-4.