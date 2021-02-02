Uniondale Board of Education approves high-risk winter sports

Uniondale’s Board of Education gave approval for the high school to play boys and girls basketball and wrestling at an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning.

The move is a reversal of the board's decision on Dec. 8 to cancel the winter sports season over concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.

Nassau County approved the return of high-risk sports last week, which prompted an outpouring of support for playing those sports at the regularly scheduled BOE meeting last Tuesday. The winter sports approved on Tuesday morning may begin practice immediately with games to begin next week.

The decision means that the members of the boys basketball program will have a season they can dedicate to the memory of Jo-Jo Wright, the exceptional sophomore point guard killed last Wednesday in an automobile accident.

"If the board approves it, it may provide a chance for the kids to heal some from this tragedy," Uniondale Athletic Director Jonathan Jefferson said in an interview on Monday. "But for those in our community, they have to understand this will not be a regular season. There are eight games, only four at home, and probably no fans. A Uniondale game is a big show where people come out and our band plays an important role. It won’t be that atmosphere because health and safety measures are the most important thing."

Several of Wright’s teammates last week told Newsday that they were disappointed there wouldn’t be a season to dedicate to Wright’s memory. It may not exactly be what they envisioned, but they now will get that chance.

Jefferson said there may be ways to share all of the Uniondale winter sports with the community through some sort of live streaming platform, but "we aren’t yet outfitted for that." He added that "we’d like to come up with a way, but we’d be throwing this together fast."