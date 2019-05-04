Uniondale boys track tops spring Big 10

1. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK The Knights are on top of the BIG 10 after running away from the competition Giordano Williams has been hard to beat this spring. The senior has run the fastest 100-meter time (10.68 seconds) and 200 time (21.54) in the state.

2. CHAMINADE BOYS LACROSSE The Flyers improved to 10-0 with a 13-9 win over Fairfield Prep (Ct.) Kevin Pimental scored three times. Tom Rogan, John DeVino, Michael O’Connell and Chris Kavanagh and had two goals each. Flyers are loaded.

3. MANHASSET GIRLS LACROSSE The undisputed top team after Emma LoPinto scored in overtime on Thursday to defeat Northeast power Darien (Connecticut), 12-11. The sophomore had six goals and helped her team come back from an 11-9 deficit.

4. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK Kayleigh Robinson and Kaitlyn Chandrika finished 1-2 in the 400 meter hurdles at the Westhampton Beach Invitational. Robinson won in 66.66 seconds and Chandrika was second in 67.96 seconds. Chandrika also won the 800 in 2:20.27. Sarah Connelly won the 1,500 in 4:50.35 and the 3,000 in 10:21.53.

5. SAYVILLE SOFTBALL The Golden Flashes (15-0) have outscored opponents, 44-0, in their last three games. Mallory Kinahan and Marissa Dionisio combined for a five-inning perfect game, striking out eight, in a 16-0 win over Glenn Wednesday.

6. ROSLYN BOYS TENNIS Roslyn added two more wins to its undefeated record this week. They defeated Cold Spring Harbor, 5-2, and Hewlett 4-1. Adrian Tsui defeated Stephan Gershfeld, 6-2, 6-4 at second singles against Hewlett.

7. COMMACK GIRLS BADMINTON Jenna Lehrer defeated Riley Meckley, 11-3, 11-5, at fourth singles to lead Commack to a 7-2 win over Ward Melville. Commack is 9-0 and won its 50th straight match, according to coach Jesus Valdes.

8. BRENTWOOD BOYS TRACK Frank Grey’s 400-meter time (48.98 seconds) was tops on Long Island. Julio Rodriguez had the third best 200 time (22.33) on Long Island, as of Thursday.

9. JERICHO GIRLS BADMINTON Cici Zhou and Kinty Li defeated Julia Brickell and Rachel Kim at second doubles, 21-17, 21-11, to lead Jericho to a 6-1 win over Port Washington in Nassau I. Michelle Wu and Kelly Mui defeated Denise Campanelli and Ana Slobodov, 21-13, 21-16, at fourth doubles to lead Jericho in a 6-1 win over Calhoun.

10. COMMACK BOYS BADMINTON Jon Jeong defeated Ryan Schaeffler, 15-3, 15-2, at second singles to lead Commack to a 9-0 win over Ward Melville in Suffolk I. The Cougars also shutout Connetquot, 9-0, this week.

On the cusp: Manhasset boys lacrosse, St. Anthony’s boys lacrosse, Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse, Mepham softball, Bay Shore girls track, Commack baseball, Freeport girls track, Chaminade baseball.