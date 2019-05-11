Uniondale boys track tops spring Big 10

1. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK Jadan Hanson hasn’t slowed down a bit since his state championship indoor season. The triple jumper flew 49 feet, 4 ¼ inches at the Penn Relays in April, the top mark on Long Island. Uniondale also ran a 43.21 in the 4x100-meter relay at Penn, the fastest time on L.I. Giordano Williams is still the standard bearer in the sprints in the 100-meter (10.68) and 200 (21.54), the fastest in the state.

2. CHAMINADE BOYS LACROSSE Tom Rogan scored six times in a 15-7 win over Manhasset in the 12th Regs Rock Classic. Kevin Pimental scored three goals in the win. Then, in a 17-8 win over Kellenberg, Rogan and Pimental had three goals each.

3. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK The Mustangs scored 40 points and won the St. Anthony’s Invitational last weekend. Sarah Connelly won the 3,000 meters in 10:03.67. Kaitlyn Chandrika placed second (7:05.65) to Oceanside’s Nicola Scaglione (7:05.47) in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and Anastasia Richards placed second (111-3) to Hewlett’s Kayley Ragazzini (121-1) in the discus.

4. SAYVILLE SOFTBALL Brooke Scheibe hit a walk-off, bases loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning in a 3-2 win over Mount Sinai Monday, to maintain a perfect record on the season. Kylie Buck has three home runs for Sayville

5. SYOSSET GIRLS GOLF Malini Rudra led the Braves with a 2-over-par 38 on the front nine of the Woodside Club in Tuesday’s win against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. The defending Long Island champions finished with a perfect 12-0 record in Nassau II and captured the conference title for a fifth consecutive season.

6. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS LACROSSE Brennan O’Neil scored with five seconds left to give the Friars a 12-11 win over The Haverford School (Pa.) in a matchup of the top 15 teams in the country. Jake Bonomi had four goals. In a 17-5 win over St. John the Baptist, the Friars had 12 goal scorers.

7. COMMACK GIRLS BADMINTON Emily Haber, Wonjeong Choi and Allie Morenberg are all undefeated for Commack, which has won 52 straight team matches dating to the 2016 Suffolk championship. Commack clinched its fifth consecutive Suffolk I title with a 9-0 win over Central Islip on May 9.

8. BRENTWOOD BOYS TRACK Brentwood won the St. Anthony’s Invitational last weekend with 48 points. Julio Rodriguez won the 100 meters in 11.02 seconds and was second in the 200 in 22.28. Frank Grey was second (48.66) to Oceanside’s Jonathan Gamarra (48.59) in the 400 and second (54.68) to Longwood’s Jaheim Dotson (54.57) in the 400-hurdles.

9. COMMACK BOYS BADMINTON Commack defeated Half Hollow Hills for the first time in more than 10 years with a 6-3 win on May 7. Commack is 14-0 and clinched the Suffolk I title with a 9-0 win over Central Islip on May 9.

10. BAY SHORE GIRLS TRACK Roshni Singh ran 5:07.35 and placed sixth in the 1,600 meters at last weekend’s Hoka One One Henderson Invitational in Pennsylvania. Caitlin Christie ran 16.33 and placed sixth in the 100 and threw 111-2 to place seventh in the discus. Mia Grassia cleared 5-1 and was fifth in the high jump.

On the cusp: Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse, Manhasset boys lacrosse.