Uniondale boys track stays atop spring Big 10

1. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK Giordano Williams won the 100 meters in 10.80 seconds and the 200 in 21.33 at the Middletown Invitational. Williams was also fourth in the long jump (20 feet-4 inches). Asiel King won the 110-hurdles in 14.40 seconds and the Knights won both the 4x100 meter relay (42.85) and the 4x400 meter relay (3:30.20).

2. SYOSSET GIRLS GOLF The defending Long Island champions finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record in Nassau Conference II, capturing the conference title for a fifth consecutive year. Malini Rudra led the Braves with a 2-over-par 38 on the front nine of the Woodside Club in their win against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK on May 7.

3. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS LACROSSE Brennan O’Neill scored seven goals in a 14-13 win over Chaminade as the Friars claimed the CHSAA Long Island and state championship. Jake Bonomi converted a pass from Danny Parker for the game winner.

4. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK Kayleigh Robinson placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.35 at the Loucks Games in White Plains last weekend. Sarah Connelly finished fourth in the mile in 5:01.94. Kathrine Parnell won the high jump at the Don Bohlinger Invitational in West Babylon on May 10, clearing four feet, nine inches.

5. SAYVILLE SOFTBALL The Golden Flashes enter the Suffolk A playoffs after an undefeated season, including a 16-4 win over Commack May 11. Maria Buffardi went 2-for-3 a home run and Angie Capuano went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the win over Commack.

6. COMMACK GIRLS BADMINTON Commack swept both Patchogue-Medford and Connetquot this week and will participate in the Suffolk team tournament next week. Commack has now won 54 straight team matches dating back to the 2016 Suffolk County championship.

7. SMITHTOWN WEST BOYS TRACK Nicholas DeFelice won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:20.99 at the Loucks Games in White Plains last weekend. Michael Danzi finished fourth in the 800 in 1:54.31. Gavin Baker was sixth in the triple jump (44 feet-7 inches).

8. KELLENBERG SOFTBALL The Firebirds enter the CHSAA playoffs as the top seed, with only one loss to a Long Island team this year. With a deep lineup and the pitching duo of Julia Tarantino and Lindsey Raimondi, Kellenberg hopes to win its first league title since 2014.

9. COMMACK BOYS BADMINTON Commack swept both Patchogue-Medford and Connetquot this week, and will participate in the Suffolk County team tournament next week.

10. CHAMINADE BOYS LACROSSE The Flyers, ranked in the top 10 in the country, lost a 14-13 heartbreaker to St. Anthony’s in the CHSAA final.

On the cusp: Center Moriches baseball, Sayville girls golf, Uniondale girls track, Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse, Manhasset boys lacrosse, Manhasset girls lacrosse.