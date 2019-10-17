Bay Shore vs. Connetquot
Bay Shore defeated Connetquot in a Suffolk girls volleyball matchup on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
South Side vs. Valley Stream South girls soccer photos Ward Melville-Floyd boys soccer photos Bellmore JFK vs. Jericho boys soccer photos Glenn-Hills West girls soccer photos Sayville-Rocky Point girls soccer photos Westhamption vs Half Hollow Hills West photos Garden City vs. East Meadow photos Massapequa vs. Farmingdale photos Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River photos MacArthur vs. Carey photos Mineola vs. Valley Stream North photos Kings Park vs. Rocky Point photos Wantagh vs. South Side photos Sachem East vs. Patchogue-Medford photos Ward Melville vs. Central Islip boys soccer photos Bellmore JFK vs. South Side girls volleyball Timeline: Sparkowski goes from soccer to football Connetquot vs. Smithtown West girls volleyball Garden City-Mepham boys soccer photos Newfield-Northport boys soccer photos St. John the Baptist vs. Xavier Sayville vs. East Islip football photos Cold Spring Harbor vs. Seaford photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.