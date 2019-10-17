TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Bay Shore girls celebrate their win during the
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

Bay Shore vs. Connetquot

Print

Bay Shore defeated Connetquot in a Suffolk girls volleyball matchup on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Emma Hospodka #15 of South Side, left, looks South Side vs. Valley Stream South girls soccer photos Ward Melville midfielder Jovanny Ortiz and William Floyd Ward Melville-Floyd boys soccer photos Pierce Infuso #23 of Bellmore JFK, left, makes Bellmore JFK vs. Jericho boys soccer photos Half Hollow Hills West's Julia DÕAlessandro (21) and Glenn-Hills West girls soccer photos Sayville's Carly McNeill celebrates her second half goal Sayville-Rocky Point girls soccer photos Dakim Griffin looks for room to run during Westhamption vs Half Hollow Hills West photos Pierce Archer of Garden City rushes for the Garden City vs. East Meadow photos Timothy Morrow of Massapequa is congratulated by his Massapequa vs. Farmingdale photos Lindenhurst WR Andrew Iula makes the leaping grab Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Mount Sinai's Ryan Jones takes down Shoreham-Wading River's Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River photos Hugh Kelleher of MacArthur leaps over Raymond Bedeian MacArthur vs. Carey photos Tim McGrath, Valley Stream North quarterback, scrambles seven Mineola vs. Valley Stream North photos Kings Park TB Nick Laviano is brought down Kings Park vs. Rocky Point photos William Pickett of South Side is stopped by Wantagh vs. South Side photos Patchogue-Medford's Angelo DeVita carries the ball during the Sachem East vs. Patchogue-Medford photos Central Islip's Gerson Garcia Campos (1) makes a Ward Melville vs. Central Islip boys soccer photos Danielle Farese #13 of Bellmore JFK serves during Bellmore JFK vs. South Side girls volleyball Stephanie Sparkowski shares a laugh with her team Timeline: Sparkowski goes from soccer to football Connetquot's Kyle Wixted #34 and Gabriella Carere #21 Connetquot vs. Smithtown West girls volleyball William Castoro #17 Garden City, left, and Gaetano Garden City-Mepham boys soccer photos Newfield midfielder Sonny Farrell, second from left, celebrates Newfield-Northport boys soccer photos St. John the Baptist quarterback Nick Mazziotti tries St. John the Baptist vs. Xavier Sayville's Brock Murtha (12) runs in a touchdown Sayville vs. East Islip football photos Seaford QB Logan Masters just gets the throw Cold Spring Harbor vs. Seaford photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search