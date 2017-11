Bellmore JFK advanced to the championship match of the Division II state boys volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at Suffolk-CCC Brentwood.

The Cougars defeated Saratoga Burnt Hills, 25-21, in a tie-breaking set after all three teams finished pool play with 2-2 records. They will play Buffalo Eden for the championship at 3 p.m.

Bellmore JFK last reached the state final in 2013, when it lost to Rochester Victor.