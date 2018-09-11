Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolVolleyball

10 Long Island boys volleyball players to watch for 2018

Sachem North's Jack Driscoll (11) plays the ball

Sachem North's Jack Driscoll (11) plays the ball in the second game during the Suffolk County High School Boys Class A Volleyball finals playoff game between Sachem North and Eastport South Manor on Tuesday Nov 7, 2017 at Suffolk County Community College. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Tyler Anderson, Bellmore JFK, OH, Sr.

Led Cougars into the state final after recording 254 kills, 48 blocks and 29 aces last season.

Michael Biscardi, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, S, Sr.

Posted 561 assists, 53 digs, 37 kills, 15 aces and 8 blocks in 2017.

Trey Cole, Connetquot, OH, Jr.

Moving to outside hitter after averaged about 35 digs per match last season” at libero, according to coach Jess Perry.

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches, OH, Jr

Averaged 16 kills and three aces per match in 2017.

Jack Driscoll, Sachem North, S, Sr.

Driscoll, 6-4, finished last season with 547 assists, 120 digs and 50 kills.

Nick Galasso, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Sr.

Had 225 kills, 67 digs, 11 aces and 10 blocks last season.

Ben Naouai, Long Beach, M, Sr.

Recorded 140 kills, 59 blocks, 30 digs and 21 aces last season.

Jack Poplawski, OH, Whitman, Sr.

Finished with 180 kills, 89 digs, 28 aces, 15 blocks and 13 assists in 2017

Vinny Sottile, Lindenhurst, S, Sr.

Premier setter had a serving percentage of 94 percent along with 570 assists in 2017.

Matt Wertheim, Smithtown East, OH, Sr.

Wertheim leads a squad that went 11-5 and fell to Sachem North in the Suffolk B semifinals last season.

More high schools

Evan Bandini #4 of Chaminade, left, heads a Chaminade vs. St. John the Baptist boys soccer
Northport takes the field prior to the start High school photos of the month: September 2018
Christian Fredericks, of Lawrence, Marcus Velez, of Ward Meet Long Island's top 100 football players for 2018
Ariel DeJesus spoke about his 18-tackle performance in Calhoun's DeJesus discusses big game vs. Bellmore JFK
JFK wide receiver Jason Small, no.1, gains some Bellmore JFK vs Calhoun football
Longwood RB Elrich Bowlay-Williams gets brought down for Longwood vs. Floyd football