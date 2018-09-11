Tyler Anderson, Bellmore JFK, OH, Sr.

Led Cougars into the state final after recording 254 kills, 48 blocks and 29 aces last season.

Michael Biscardi, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, S, Sr.

Posted 561 assists, 53 digs, 37 kills, 15 aces and 8 blocks in 2017.

Trey Cole, Connetquot, OH, Jr.

Moving to outside hitter after averaged about 35 digs per match last season” at libero, according to coach Jess Perry.

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches, OH, Jr

Averaged 16 kills and three aces per match in 2017.

Jack Driscoll, Sachem North, S, Sr.

Driscoll, 6-4, finished last season with 547 assists, 120 digs and 50 kills.

Nick Galasso, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Sr.

Had 225 kills, 67 digs, 11 aces and 10 blocks last season.

Ben Naouai, Long Beach, M, Sr.

Recorded 140 kills, 59 blocks, 30 digs and 21 aces last season.

Jack Poplawski, OH, Whitman, Sr.

Finished with 180 kills, 89 digs, 28 aces, 15 blocks and 13 assists in 2017

Vinny Sottile, Lindenhurst, S, Sr.

Premier setter had a serving percentage of 94 percent along with 570 assists in 2017.

Matt Wertheim, Smithtown East, OH, Sr.

Wertheim leads a squad that went 11-5 and fell to Sachem North in the Suffolk B semifinals last season.