Newsday's look at the top 50 boys volleyball players on Long Island.

Suffolk is headlined by last season’s Division I state runner-up, Sachem North, which includes outside hitter A.J. Fitzgerald and setter C.J. Johnson. A key returner in Nassau comes out of defending Division II state champion, Bellmore JFK, in setter Cooper Moran.

Ryan Barnett, Westhampton, OH, Jr.

Barnett tallied 165 kills, 91 digs and 17 aces last season.

Kevin Barrett, Hauppauge, MH, Jr.

Barrett averaged 11 kills and nine blocks per match as a sophomore for the Eagles.

Sammy Ben-Levi, Roslyn, MH, Sr.

Ben-Levi had 206 kills and 55 digs for the Bulldogs in 2018.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mark Beckmann, Garden City, S/OH, Jr.

The versatile Beckmann recorded 345 assists and 32 aces in his sophomore season for the Trojans.

Cole Bhella, Ward Melville, MH, Sr.

Bhella is primed for a larger role this season after recording 45 kills and 38 blocks for the Patriots last year.

Nick Bianco, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

Bianco, one of the elite outside hitters in Nassau, is primed to be the driving force for the Chiefs this season.

Dean Birbiglia, Smithtown East, S, Sr.

Birbiglia tallied 193 assists, 39 digs and eight aces for the Bulls in 2018.

Will Boeri, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

Boeri averaged five kills as a middle blocker in 2018, but will move to the right side this season.

Adam Burk, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

The Eastport-South Manor captain finished last season with 121 kills and led the Sharks to a Suffolk II title.

Anthony Canaletich, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

Canaletich averaged 13 kills per match last season for Smithtown West.

Dom Cieleski, Long Beach, S, Sr.

One of the top playmakers in Nassau, Cieleski had 462 assists last season.

Trey Cole, Connetquot, OH, Sr.

The Pepperdine commit recorded 159 kills, 96 digs, 13 assists and 12 aces after moving to outside hitter last season.

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches, OH, Sr.

Copozzi racked up 288 kills, 155 digs, 24 assists, 23 aces and 12 blocks in 2018.

John Curaro, Sachem North, L/OH, Jr.

One of the leading liberos in the county, Curaro returns as one of the centerpieces for the Flaming Arrows.

Dominick Deon, Ward Melville, L, Sr.

Deon comes off a junior season in which he tallied 469 digs and 21 aces for Ward Melville.

Gregory DeGeorge, East Islip/Bayport, S, Sr.

DeGeorge will be looked upon as a major contributor for East Islip/Bayport this season after transferring over from Sayville.

Sean Famularo, Oceanside, OH, Sr.

Famularo totaled 124 kills, 45 blocks and 30 aces for the Sailors in 2018.

A.J. Fitzgerald, Sachem North, OH, Sr.

One of the most imposing hitters in Suffolk, Fitzgerald totaled 253 kills for the Flaming Arrows en route to the Division I state championship match. He also recorded 136 digs and 30 aces.

Aidan Gregory, Massapequa, S, Sr.

Gregory will be relied upon heavily by the Chiefs in 2019 after advancing to the Nassau Class A final against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK last season.

Logan Gurney, East Hampton, OH, Sr

Gurney picked up 106 kills and 113 digs for East Hampton in 2018.

Matt Gurlitz, Port Washington, OH, Sr.

Gurlitz recorded 156 digs and 27 aces at libero for the Vikings last season.

Daniel Haber, Westhampton, M/OH, Soph.

Haber had 149 kills, 65 digs and 18 aces last season.

Jason Hendler, East Meadow, MH, Sr.

Hendler, a team captain, averaged double-digit kills for the Jets in 2018.

Jonathan Ivers, Bellmore JFK, DS, Sr.

Ivers came away with 117 digs for the 2018 Division II state champions.

Gabriel Izakson, Syosset, OH, Sr.

Izakson will be looked upon to lead a Syosset team that was 14-0 before losing to Port Washington in the Nassau A quarterfinals last year.

C.J. Johnson, Sachem North, S, Sr.

Johnson tallied 447 assists, 101 digs and 14 aces for the 2018 Division I state runner-up.

Matt Kim, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, M/OH, Sr.

Kim will be vital to Plainview-Old Bethpage’s success once again this season after the Hawks went undefeated in Nassau play in 2018.

Ted Kim, Herricks, OH, Sr.

As the centerpiece for Herricks, Kim totaled 137 kills and 32 aces last season.

Chris Lehnert, Sachem North, L, Jr.

Lehnert flashed plenty of promise for Sachem North last year in his first varsity season, and will be looked upon to play an increased role in 2019.

Carter Lotz, Port Washington, OH, Jr.

After missing four matches and notching 34 kills during his sophomore campaign, Port Washington envisions Lotz taking the next step in his development.

Andrew Marx, Eastport-South Manor, L, Sr.

Marx is expected to play a major role for Sharks in 2019, as he will see more time at libero this season.

Finn McCandless, Lindenhurst, M/OH, Sr.

McCandless notched 120 kills, 82 digs, 27 blocks and 10 aces last season.

Evan Michaels, Long Beach, MH, Sr.

Michaels recorded 125 kills and 62 blocks in 2018, his first varsity season.

Clark Miller, East Hampton, MH/L, Sr.

Miller contributed 168 kills, 68 blocks and 11 aces for East Hampton last season.

Jimmy Morales, Whitman, M, Sr.

Morales had 62 kills, 29 blocks and 18 aces for Whitman as a junior.

Cooper Moran, Bellmore JFK, S, Sr.

Moran is expected to play a greater role for Bellmore JFK in 2019 after recording 158 digs, 72 kills and 44 aces in 2018.

Ryan Parker, Northport, S, Sr.

Parker finished with 318 assists, 153 kills, 109 digs and 27 blocks for the Tigers last season.

Jordan Peiser, Great Neck North, OH, Sr.

Peiser played a significant role in leading Great Neck North to the Nassau Class B semifinals last season.

Quincy Rooi, Sachem East, OH, Sr.

Rooi totaled 181 assists, 89 digs and 45 kills in 2018 after transitioning to the setter role. Sachem East coach Robert Regan said Rooi will move back to his natural position of outside hitter this season.

Sean Rorke, Hauppauge, L, Sr.

Rorke, who averaged eight digs per match last season, was a key contributor in Hauppauge’s run to the county final.

Josh Rosen, Port Washington, S, Jr.

Rosen picked up 136 assists and 30 kills in 2018.

Joey Sanguedolce, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

Sanguedolce finished second in both kills (129) and digs (142) for the Sharks in 2018.

Jonathan Shum, Lindenhurst, OH Jr.

Shum averaged 10 kills as a sophomore and also had 15 blocks. He is expected to be one of Lindenhurst’s primary hitters this season.

Matthew Tsororos, Hauppauge, S, Jr.

Tsororos averaged 14 kills per match as the starting right side hitter for Hauppauge last season. He will switch over to the starting setter role in 2019 after averaging 21 assists per match as a reserve in 2018.

Antonio Valenti, Oceanside, OH, Sr.

Valenti returns for the Sailors after finishing with 183 kills, 27 blocks and 35 aces last season.

Sean Vieira, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Sr.

Vieira will look to make a significant impact on offense once again as the Hawks have their sights set on another appearance in the Long Island Division I championship.

Jacob Waga, Commack, OH, Sr.

Waga recorded 84 assists in 41 sets last season for the Cougars. He also had 107 blocks, 47 aces and a kill percentage of 53.5.

Mark Williams, Sachem North, OH, Sr.

Sachem North will rely on Williams as a complementary outside hitter.

Ethan Youseffi, Great Neck North, M, Sr.

Youseffi had a major impact defensively last season with 104 blocks.

Zachary Zdrojeski, Northport, L, Soph.

Zdrojeski racked up a total of 222 digs in 2018 as a freshman.