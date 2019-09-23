Boys volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Sept. 16-22 in Long Island boys volleyball, beginning with East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point's solid start in Suffolk I and finishing with other notables from the second full week of the season.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 22.)

East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point a team to watch

East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point is 3-2 in its first season as a combined team. Evan Kane’s 15 kills and six aces, along with Gregory DeGeorge’s 15 assists and nine kills, provided a spark in a 3-0 win over Sayville. East Islip/Bayport has not dropped a set in any of its wins this season.

Notable wins

- Sammy Ben-Levi picked up 11 blocks and 10 kills for Roslyn in a 3-2 victory over defending Division II state champion Bellmore JFK. Roey Kafri notched 35 assists for the Bulldogs.

- Outside hitter A.J. Fitzgerald recorded 19 kills and C.J. Johnson finished with 33 assists for Sachem North (5-0) in a 3-0 victory over Connetquot.

- Oceanside improved to 6-0 as Stephen DeStefani had 25 assists and Antonio Valenti notched 12 kills for the Sailors in a 3-0 win over Great Neck South.

- A 27-kill performance by Finn McCandless helped lead Lindenhurst (4-0) over Northport, 3-2. Jonathan Shum also came up big for the Bulldogs with 18 kills and three blocks.

- Clark Miller’s 17 kills and five blocks and Morgan Segelken’s 43 assists and 11 digs propelled East Hampton over Hauppauge, 3-2. Logan Gurney also had 13 kills and five digs in the win.

- Jordan Peiser had 18 kills, five aces and three blocks as Great Neck North, out of Nassau B-I, defeated A-I opponent Herricks, 3-2. Danny Vargas racked up 40 assists for Herricks.

Top performers

- Andrew Mancharil led Sewanhaka (8-0) with 25 kills and five blocks in a 3-0 win over Uniondale.

- Jake DesLauriers recorded 21 kills and nine digs for Eastport-South Manor in a 3-0 win over Sachem East.

- Ido Moriah had 41 assists and 10 digs for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (6-0) in a 3-1 win over Syosset.

- Northport’s Andrew Diaz tallied 18 kills in a 3-0 victory over Westhampton.

- Dom Cieleski totaled 30 assists and five kills for Long Beach in a 3-1 victory over Great Neck North.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Sachem North (5-0)

2. Lindenhurst (4-0)

3. Commack (4-1)

4. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (6-0)

5. Connetquot (4-1)

6. Oceanside (6-0)

7. Northport (3-1)

8. Massapequa (4-1)

9. Long Beach (6-0)

10. Eastport-South Manor (3-2)

Games to watch

Monday: Jericho at Garden City, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Smithtown West at Smithtown East, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Sachem North at Lindenhurst, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Northport at Connetquot, 6:15 p.m.

Friday: Mepham at Levittown District, 6:15 p.m.