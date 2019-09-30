Boys volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Sept. 23-29 in Long Island boys volleyball, beginning with Sachem North’s perfect start in Suffolk I and finishing with other notables from the third full week of the season.

(All records and results are through games of Sunday, Sept. 29.)

Sachem North remains unbeaten

Sachem North continues to roll in Suffolk I, moving to 7-0 with a 3-1 victory over Lindenhurst, which also entered the night undefeated at 5-0.

Outside hitter Mark Williams was a force for the Flaming Arrows, notching 22 kills, eight digs and five aces. A.J. Fitzgerald also played a key role, coming up with 17 kills and 14 digs. Setter C.J. Johnson racked up 43 assists.

Notable wins

- Matt Vulin’s 14 kills, three aces and three blocks propelled Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (8-0) in a 3-0 win over Bethpage. Ido Moriah added 33 assists for the Hawks, who remain the lone unbeaten team in Nassau A-I.

- Stan Maring picked up 15 kills as Connetquot moved to 6-1 with a 3-0 victory over Northport. Maring, who transferred from Half Hollow Hills, has been a key addition at the net for the Thunderbirds alongside outside hitter Trey Cole.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

- Bellmore JFK, the defending Division II state champions, handed Long Beach (7-1) its first loss of the season with a 3-2 win. Ryan Henga led the way for the Cougars with 11 kills, and Jonathan Ivers added 27 digs. Setter Cooper Moran, in his first game back from injury, contributed 13 assists as Bellmore improved to 3-5.

- Jacob Waga, one of the top outside hitters in Suffolk, had 16 kills and Tom Farino added 13 digs to lead Commack to a 3-0 win over East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point. Gavin Newman tacked on 25 assists as the Cougars improved to 6-1.

- Pat Kerrigan finished with 17 kills and Phil D’Aguanno had 34 assists for Bethpage (4-1) in a 3-0 Nassau B-I win over Roslyn. Lucas Seely also had 22 digs for the Golden Eagles.

Top performers

- Adam Burk tallied 26 kills and four aces for Eastport-South Manor in a 3-2 win over Bay Shore. Jake DesLauriers contributed 18 digs, 13 kills and five aces for the Sharks.

- Nick Bianco’s 19 kills lifted Massapequa (6-1) over Syosset in Nassau A-I, 3-0. Aidan Gregory had 25 assists for the Chiefs.

- Zach Quiery recorded 15 kills and three digs for Sachem East in a 3-0 victory over Ward Melville.

- Thomas Rincon tallied 37 assists for Lawrence in a 3-1 win against Valley Stream North in Nassau B-III. Lawrence is 7-1, trailing only Clarke (8-0) in the conference standings.

- Jason Hendler notched 16 kills, eight blocks and five digs for East Meadow in a 3-1 win over Garden City. Anthony Cavanagh added 30 assists for the Jets.

- Pat Bolin had 13 aces as West Islip defeated Hauppauge, 3-2.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Sachem North (7-0)

2. Connetquot (6-1)

3. Lindenhurst (6-1)

4. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (8-0)

5. Eastport-South Manor (5-2)

6. Massapequa (6-1)

7. Commack (6-1)

8. Long Beach (7-1)

9. East Hampton (6-2)

10. Oceanside (8-0)

Games to watch

Wednesday: Bethpage at Herricks, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Bay Shore at Northport, 5:45 p.m.

Friday: Commack at Sachem North, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday: Valley Stream North at Clarke, 11:45 a.m.