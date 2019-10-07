Boys volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 in Long Island boys volleyball. All records and results are through games of Sunday, Oct. 6.

Port Washington outlasts Massapequa

Carter Lotz picked up five of his 20 kills in the fifth set as Port Washington (6-3) defeated Massapequa (6-2) in a Nassau A-I showdown, 3-2. Rami Moursi had 16 kills of his own for the Vikings. Josh Rosen also played a key role for Port Washington with 42 assists.

Notable wins

- Outside hitter A.J. Fitzgerald recorded 18 kills and six aces to lead Sachem North (9-0) to a 3-0 victory over Commack (6-2). C.J. Johnson finished with 16 assists for the Flaming Arrows. Sachem North remains Suffolk’s only unbeaten team.

- Matt Kim had eight kills for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (10-0) in a 3-0 Nassau A-I win against Herricks.

- Cole Bhella’s 11 kills and two blocks, alongside Ryan Fagan’s 10 kills lifted Ward Melville past East Hampton, 3-1.

- Sean Famularo and Antonio Valenti both recorded 11 kills and three aces for Oceanside (9-0) in a 3-0 win over Wantagh.

- Andrew Diaz totaled 15 kills and 10 digs for Northport in a 3-0 win over Bay Shore. Ryan Parker contributed 16 assists and nine kills for the Tigers.

- Ryan Ommen’s 12 aces and six kills led Sewanhaka (6-0) to a 3-0 victory over Floral Park in Nassau B-II. Sebastian Hart added 10 kills and two blocks for the Indians.



Top performers

- Trey Cole sparked Connetquot (7-1) both offensively and defensively with 28 kills and 10 blocks in a 3-1 win over Smithtown East. Dom Ruggiero also made a strong impact for the Thunderbirds with 55 digs.

- Mark Beckmann tallied 20 kills, nine assists and seven aces for Garden City in a Nassau B-II win over Valley Stream Central.

- Jake DesLauriers had 20 kills and two aces as Eastport-South Manor defeated Hauppauge, 3-1. Adam Burk tacked on 15 kills and four blocks for the Sharks (6-2).

- Umberto Piscitelli’s 21 digs, 17 kills and four aces propelled Clarke (10-0) over Valley Stream North (7-3) in Nassau B-III, 3-1. Lyvan Brioso added 14 kills, 10 digs and three blocks for the Rams.

- Quincy Rooi notched 18 kills and two aces for Sachem East in a 3-0 win over Half Hollow Hills. Zach Quiery added 15 kills in the win.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Sachem North (9-0)

2. Connetquot (7-1)

3. Lindenhurst (7-1)

4. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (10-0)

5. Eastport-South Manor (6-2)

6. Massapequa (7-2)

7. Commack (7-2)

8. Northport (5-2)

9. Long Beach (8-2)

10. Oceanside (9-0)

Games to watch

Tuesday: Lindenhurst at Massapequa, 3 p.m.

Thursday: Bay Shore at Smithtown East, 4 p.m.

Friday: Garden City at Floral Park, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Sachem East at Lindenhurst, 10:45 a.m.