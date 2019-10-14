Last week in LI boys volleyball

Recapping the week of Oct. 7-13 in Long Island boys volleyball. All records and results are through games of Sunday, Oct. 13.

Lindenhurst impresses against Connetquot

Kyle Governanti provided 15 kills, three blocks and two aces as Lindenhurst defeated Connetquot, 3-0, in Suffolk I. Joe Meyer had 36 assists in the win. Finn McCandless contributed 12 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1 this season. Connetquot is now 7-2.

Notable wins

- Outside hitter A.J. Fitzgerald recorded 15 kills, seven digs and three aces to lift Sachem North in a 3-0 victory over Northport. C.J. Johnson picked up 32 assists for the Flaming Arrows. Sachem North remains Suffolk’s lone undefeated team.

- Nick Bianco’s 13 kills and six aces led Massapequa to a 3-0 win against Long Beach. Vinny Colucci had eight kills for the Chiefs.

- Jake DesLauriers had 10 kills, seven digs and one ace for Eastport-South Manor (8-2) in a win over Ward Melville. Adam Burk tacked on nine kills for Eastport.

- Ryan Oommen tallied 17 kills and 17 assists as Sewanhaka outlasted East Meadow in a 3-2 victory. Andrew Mancharil added 15 kills in the win. The Indians are now 12-0 overall.

- Jason Hendler recorded 19 kills and nine aces for East Meadow in a 3-1 victory over Levittown District in Nassau A-II. Anthony Cavanagh came up with 35 assists for the Jets, who are now 6-4.

Top performers

- Morgan Segelken racked up 52 assists, and Luc Campbell tacked on 17 kills for East Hampton, which defeated West Islip, 3-1. Logan Gurney also had 18 digs and 14 kills for the Bonackers, while Tucker Genovesi recorded 23 digs. East Hampton is now 7-3.

- Justin Kalman had 16 kills and Sammy Ben-Levi added 15 kills as Roslyn defeated Farmingdale, 3-1. Roey Kafri finished with 27 assists in the win. The Bulldogs are now 6-4.

- Chris Rouleau notched 18 kills and three blocks as Bay Shore defeated Smithtown East, 3-1. Ryan Brewer added 37 assists and three kills for the Marauders, as they improved to 5-4 overall.

- Owen Rose finished with 14 kills and five blocks, leading Calhoun (9-2) over Great Neck South, 3-1, in Nassau B-II.

- Evan Kane’s 18 kills and four aces lifted East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point in a 3-0 win over Shoreham-Wading River. Gregory DeGeorge also helped ignite East Islip/Bayport (4-5) with 24 assists, 11 kills and three aces.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Sachem North (10-0)

2. Lindenhurst (8-1)

3. Eastport-South Manor (8-2)

4. Connetquot (7-2)

5. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (10-0)

6. Massapequa (8-2)

7. Commack (8-2)

8. Smithtown West (6-3)

9. Oceanside (10-0)

10. Long Beach (8-3)

Games to watch

Tuesday: Sachem North at Bay Shore, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Smithtown West at Connetquot, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday: Bethpage at Port Washington, 6:15 p.m.

Friday: Calhoun at Mepham, 6:15 p.m.