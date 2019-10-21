Boys volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Oct. 14-20 in Long Island boys volleyball. All records and results are through games of Sunday, Oct. 20.

Clarke remains undefeated

Lyvan Brioso finished with 15 kills and four blocks, and Joe Palacio added 17 assists as Clarke defeated Elmont, 3-0, in Nassau B-III. The Rams improved to 13-0 this season. Brioso recorded 14 kills and four blocks in a 3-0 victory over Manhasset to begin the week.

Notable wins

- Outside hitter A.J. Fitzgerald notched 26 kills and six digs for Sachem North in a 3-1 win over Bay Shore. C.J. Johnson added 34 assists and three digs for the Flaming Arrows. Fitzgerald proceeded to have 20 kills, and Johnson tallied another 34 assists in a 3-0 win over Ward Melville, as Sachem North remained the lone unbeaten team in Suffolk at 12-0.

- Matt Vulin’s 16 kills and nine digs led Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK to a 3-1 win over Roslyn in a Nassau A-I/B-I crossover. Ido Moriah also had a strong performance with 37 assists, 11 digs and four blocks, as the Hawks improved to 12-0.

- Jonathan Shum had 12 kills and Joseph Meyer contributed 33 assists and one block for Lindenhurst in a 3-0 win over Smithtown East. The Bulldogs are now 10-1.

- Nick Bianco recorded 11 kills, and Pat Gillespie contributed 10 kills for Massapequa (10-2) in a 3-0 victory over Great Neck North.

- Evan Kane’s 13 kills, eight digs, four aces and one block led East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point (6-5) to a 3-0 win over Bay Shore. Gregory DeGeorge had 14 assists, 12 kills and 12 blocks in the win.

- Antonio Valenti had eight kills and four aces as Oceanside (11-0) defeated Garden City, 3-0.

Top performers

- The hitting duo of Trey Cole and Stan Maring recorded 16 kills apiece for Connetquot in a 3-1 victory over Smithtown West. The Thunderbirds improved to 9-2.

- Dylan Goldstein picked up 16 kills and eight digs for Long Beach in a 3-1 win over Roslyn. Brian Corrigan had 12 kills and four blocks in the win for Long Beach (9-3).

- Max Rovner tallied 23 kills, three blocks and three aces for Half Hollow Hills in a 3-1 win against West Islip.

- Port Washington’s Carter Lotz had 14 kills, 12 digs, four aces and one block in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bethpage. Matt Gurlitz added 13 kills and five digs for the Vikings, while Josh Rosen recorded 36 assists, eight digs and four kills in the victory.

- Matt Tsororos came through with 39 assists and eight aces in a 3-1 victory over Center Moriches.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Sachem North (12-0)

2. Lindenhurst (10-1)

3. Connetquot (9-2)

4. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (12-0)

5. Eastport-South Manor (9-2)

6. Massapequa (10-2)

7. Westhampton (9-4)

8. Northport (6-4)

9. Long Beach (9-3)

10. Oceanside (11-0)

Games to watch

Tuesday: Bay Shore at Connetquot, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Port Washington at Long Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Lindenhurst at Eastport/South Manor, 5:45 p.m.

Friday: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Massapequa, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday: Hicksville at Wantagh, 11:45 a.m.