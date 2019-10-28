Boys volleyball week in review

Recapping the week of Oct. 21-27 in Long Island boys volleyball. All records and results are through games of Sunday, Oct. 27.

Massapequa ends Plainview's unbeaten season

Nick Bianco’s 16 kills and Vinny Colucci’s 12 kills sparked Massapequa in a 3-0 victory over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in Nassau A-I. Aidan Gregory recorded 33 assists as Massapequa (13-2) handed Plainview (14-1) its first loss of the season.

Notable wins

- Mark Williams finished with 17 kills, six digs and two aces for Sachem North in a 3-0 victory over Whitman. CJ Johnson added 34 assists for the Flaming Arrows, who remain Suffolk’s only undefeated team at 13-0.

- Antonio Valenti’s 12 kills led Oceanside in a 3-0 win over Floral Park. The Sailors moved to 14-0.

- Trey Cole’s 15 kills and Stan Maring’s 12 kills lifted Connetquot to a 3-2 victory over Bay Shore. The Thunderbirds are now 11-2.

- Umberto Piscitelli had 25 digs, 15 kills and four aces for Clarke in a 3-2 Nassau B-III victory over Lawrence. Tyler Cox added 17 kills and two blocks for the Rams, who improved to 15-0.

- Adam Burk tallied 18 kills and Christian Herr recorded 19 assists for Eastport-South Manor in a 3-0 win over Lindenhurst. Eastport and Lindenhurst both are 11-2.

Top performers

- Justin Kalman’s 23 kills and Jacob Stein’s 40 assists lifted Roslyn in a 3-2 win over Bellmore JFK in Nassau B-I.

- Ryan Parker racked up 25 kills, 22 digs and 20 assists as Northport defeated Smithtown West, 3-1. Andrew Diaz contributed 19 kills, while Zack Zdrojeski finished with 27 assists for the Tigers.

- Dolapo Babalola recorded 26 kills and three blocks to lead West Hempstead to a 3-1 win over Roslyn. Jake Suffa added 18 kills and Matt Friedman tallied 44 assists in the win.

- Evan Kane had 19 kills, seven digs, four aces and one assist for East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point in a 3-0 victory against Half Hollow Hills. Gregory DeGeorge tacked on 17 digs, 15 assists, 11 kills and two aces for East Islip.

- Evan Michaels and Dylan Goldstein notched 13 kills apiece for Long Beach in a 3-1 win over Great Neck North. Long Beach is now 12-3.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Sachem North (13-0)

2. Eastport/South Manor (11-2)

3. Lindenhurst (11-2)

4. Connetquot (11-2)

5. Massapequa (13-2)

6. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (14-1)

7. Northport (9-4)

8. Westhampton (10-5)

9. Long Beach (12-3)

10. Oceanside (14-0)

Games to watch

Tuesday: Lindenhurst at Bay Shore, 5:45 p.m.