The Bayport-Blue Point girls volleyball team bounced back from its Sept. 19 loss to Mattituck on Tuesday night, defeating the Tuckers, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23, in Suffolk VII behind Cathleen Farrell’s 12 kills and Lauren Wilke’s 24 assists.
The Phantoms improved to 7-3, and Mattituck fell to 9-2.
“My team’s trying to find its identity,” coach Toni Mulgrave said. “[Mattituck] has a great hitter and a great defense. So it was really big for us to try and buckle down and focus.”
Farrell and Wilke received help from Isabella Imbo, who contributed consistent offense with nine kills for the defending Long Island Class B champions.
Bayport-Blue Point and Mattituck are considered two of the strongest contenders in Class B along with Glenn, which is first in Suffolk VII at 10-1.
“When the playoffs start,” Mulgrave said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if any one of us came out of it.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.